2A/3A High School Boys Swimming: Monarchs post two new District times against Prairie and Battle Ground

The Mark Morris and R.A. Long boys swimming co-op competed in a dual meet against Prairie and Battle Ground on Wednesday at the Dick Mealy Memorial Pool. A pair of Mark Morris swimmers posted new district championship qualifying times.

Junior Pace Berry recorded a time of 6:25.77 in the 500-yard freestyle event qualified him for Districts. He swam splits of 40.26, 40.20, 39.40 and 40.34 over his final four 50-yard splits. Berry also won the 100-yard breaststroke in Wednesday’s meet, edging out Prairie freshman Mykhailo Oshkader Romanen by less than a second, though he did not crack the district qualifying bar.

Monarchs’ senior Kyle Stanton posted district times in both the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard backstroke events. The times were 2:16.00 and 1:01.09 respectively. Stanton finished first in the backstroke, beating Battle Ground’s Grayson Dean by 24 seconds.

Judah Ramos finished third in the 200-yard freestyle for the Monarchs. The sophomore swam a time of 2:33.45.

Mark Morris returns to the pool in a dual meet on Jan. 4 at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool.