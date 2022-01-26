2A/3A Boys Swimming: Kelso posts strong finish against Mark Morris and R.A. Long

Kelso had a strong showing at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool on Wednesday as they Hilanders took down both Mark Morris and R.A. Long in a double-dual.

The Hilanders took down the Monarchs 90-78 and beat RAL’s one-man team 131-10. The Monarchs also took down the Lumberjacks head-to-head by a score of 103-8.

Kelso’s Harry Eugenis picked up two first place finishes in individual events for the Hilanders. Eugenis won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:07 and the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:53.

Spencer Thomas joined Eugenis with two individual wins for Kelso. He posted a 23.24 in the 50-yard freestyle to best all competitors and took the top stpot in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing in 1:09.

Mark Morris’ Joshua Butler also picked up two solo wins by posting a time of 1:04 in the 100-yard butterfly and a 57.17 in the 100-yard freestyle.

MM’s Kyle Stanton won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:24 and his teammate Rudi Soetamin picked up a win in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 59.73.

R.A. Long’s lone finisher, Evan Prewitt, took second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:10 and third in the 50-yard freestyle with a 26.99.

The Monarchs took home two relay wins as a squad. Soetamin, Butler, Stanton and Pace Berry won the 100-yard medley relay with a 1:52. Then Ethan Larsen swapped with Berry for the 400-yard freestyle relay, which the Monarchs won with a time of 3:52.

The Hilanders won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:46 with a team comprised of Thomas, Eugenis, Delt Clark and Evan Williams.

Mark Morris and R.A. Long will be back home on Saturday when they host the Southwest Washington Invite.

Kelso will host a large group of 3A and 4A Greater St. Helens League schools on Feb. 3.

