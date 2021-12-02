2A/3A Boys Swimming: Kelso, Mark Morris and R.A. Long get started at Jamboree

Mark Morris and R.A. Long played host to Greater St. Helens League teams from multiple classifications for a swim jamboree at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool on Wednesday to get the boys swimming season started. Kelso also dove in head first for a chance to get the season started at the local meet.

No team scores were kept and they even threw in a 20-yard “plunge for distance” event that mimicked the first diving event to be featured in the Olympics in 1896 and 1904 to give swimmers a break from the normal list of races.

Mark Morris senior Rudi Soetamin posted the best individual score of all local swimmers as he won the 50-yard backstroke in 26.72 seconds.

Joshua Butler was next in line, finishing second in the 150-yard individual medley with a final time of 1:44.

Mark Morris’ 3x50-yard medley relay team placed second as a group, finishing in 1:30. The trio was comprised of seniors Soetamin and Justin Wilson along with sophomore Pace Berry.

The Monarchs took third in the 3x100-yard freestyle relay when Butler, Ethan Larsen and Kyle Stanton finished in 2:56. The Hilanders managed to edge out the Monarchs in the relay by one second to post their top finish of the jamboree, posting a 2:55 time with Harry Eugenis, Spencer Thomas and Jason Tran making up the team.

Eugenis also posted Kelso’s top individual finish in the 75-yard freestyle, placing sixth with a time of 45.88.

Evan Prewitt posted the lone time for an R.A. Long swimmer, but he made the most of it with a third place finish in the 25-yard freestyle, posting a time of 13.23.

