2A/3A/4A Boys Swimming: Mark Morris hosts Souwthwest Washington Invitational

Seven teams dove in with Mark Morris at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool on Saturday for the Southwest Washington Invitational Swim Meet.

Camas went on to take the top spot with a team score of 521, followed by Union with a 418 and Prairie rounded out the top three with 294 points in third place.

Mark Morris finished seventh as a team with a score of 231 and Kelso came in eighth with a 181. R.A. Long’s one-man swim team also competed on Saturday but did not keep a team score.

Kelso’s Spencer Thomas posted the top finish for all local swimmers when he won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.13.

Herry Eugenis turned in the next best finish for the Hilanders as he took ninth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:06.

Rudi Soetamin posted the Monarchs’ best finish, coming in second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 59.75. Soetamin also posted a time of 24.06 in the 50-yard freestyle to take seventh.

Kyle Stanton was another top finisher for MM, posting a time of 2:25 in the 200-yard individual medley to place fourth. Joshua Butler finished seventh in the 100-yard butterfly for MM with a 1:01 and also finished in eighth place in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 54 seconds.

The Mark Morris 200-yard medley relay team placed fifth overall with a time of 1:54. Soetamin, Stanton, Butler and Ethan Larsen comprised the squad. Larsen also posted an eighth place finish in the 500-yard freestyle with a 6:02 mark.

RAL’s Ethan Prewitt finished ninth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:08 and 14th in the 50-yard freestyle with a 25.82.

Mark Morris and R.A. Long will dive back in when they host the Sub-District Championships on Wednesday for those swimmers that are not yet qualified for districts.

Kelso will host a group of 3A and 4A GSHL schools on Wednesday and both Kelso and Mark Morris will host Districts on Feb. 11 and 12.

