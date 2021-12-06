1A/2A Boys Swimming: Soetamin qualifies for State, four others qualify for Districts

Washougal, Seton Catholic and Hockinson were in town on Friday to take on Mark Morris/R.A. Long in a double dual meet at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool.

Rudi Soetamin is on his way to State in the 100-yard backstroke after posting a qualifying time of 58.96 that also put him in first place for the meet. Soetamin also took first and qualified for the District Tournament in the 50-yard freestyle with a 23.67.

Soetamin also picked up a third win on the meet after pairing with Joshua Butler, Kyle Stanton and Justin Wilson to win the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:56.

Butler and Stanton both posted multiple district qualifying times on the meet. Butler qualified and finished first in the 100-yard butterfly (1:04), the 200-yard individual medley (37.72) and finished second, as well as the 100-yard freestyle (57.0).

Stanton qualified and finished first in both the 500-yard freestyle (5:54) and the 100-yard breast stroke (1:15).

R.A. Long’s Evan Prewitt posted qualifying times in the 50-yard freestyle (26.1) as well as the 100-yard backstroke (1:13) and placed third in both events.

MM's Ethan Larsen won the 200-yard freestyle and qualified with a time of 2:16.

RAL/MM will jump back in on Wednesday when they host a group of Vancouver schools for a meet.

