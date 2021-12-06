 Skip to main content
1A/2A Boys Swimming

1A/2A Boys Swimming: Soetamin qualifies for State, four others qualify for Districts

Swimming stock
Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

Washougal, Seton Catholic and Hockinson were in town on Friday to take on Mark Morris/R.A. Long in a double dual meet at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool.

Rudi Soetamin is on his way to State in the 100-yard backstroke after posting a qualifying time of 58.96 that also put him in first place for the meet. Soetamin also took first and qualified for the District Tournament in the 50-yard freestyle with a 23.67.

Soetamin also picked up a third win on the meet after pairing with Joshua Butler, Kyle Stanton and Justin Wilson to win the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:56.

Butler and Stanton both posted multiple district qualifying times on the meet. Butler qualified and finished first in the 100-yard butterfly (1:04), the 200-yard individual medley (37.72) and finished second, as well as the 100-yard freestyle (57.0).

Stanton qualified and finished first in both the 500-yard freestyle (5:54) and the 100-yard breast stroke (1:15).

R.A. Long’s Evan Prewitt posted qualifying times in the 50-yard freestyle (26.1) as well as the 100-yard backstroke (1:13) and placed third in both events.

MM's Ethan Larsen won the 200-yard freestyle and qualified with a time of 2:16. 

RAL/MM will jump back in on Wednesday when they host a group of Vancouver schools for a meet.

