Swimming: Eugenis headlines Kelso finishers at five-team meet

Angie Eugenis had another strong finish for the Kelso swim team as she picked up first and second place finishes at a five-team meet against Skyview, Columbia River, Fort Vancouver and Hudson’s Bay.

Eugenis picked up a win in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:06. She also placed second in the 100-yard butterfly, also finishing in 1:06.

Piper Gallagher was another top finisher for Kelso as she posted a time of 3:07 in the 200-yard freestyle.

More district qualifiers for RAL/MM

The R.A. Long/Mark Morris swim team posted six new qualifying times for the District meet against Camas on Wednesday at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool on Wednesday.

MM’s Rylee Berry qualified in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:00 as well as the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:16.

MM’s Ava Christopher and Kaylina Smith both posted one qualifying time. Christopher’s was in the 200-yard individual Medley with a time of 3:00 and Smith finished the 100-yard butterfly in 1:26.

RAL’s Kylie Hueth also added to her District qualifying times, tacking on the 500-yard freestyle with a finish in 6:50. Chelsee Jackson also added a qualifying time in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 3:04.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.