Statewide official shortage causing problems for fall sports

As fall sports are starting up, players won’t be the only ones returning to the field or court. As with any sport, officials are a necessary cog in the machine of competitive athletics.

But there is a growing problem in the ranks as multiple sports in the area are facing shortages in officials. The dearth of arbiters has many observers worried about the looming impacts on the fall seasons.

Bob Rose, the football and basketball assigner for the Lower Columbia Officials Association, said he’s seen overall numbers decline in recent years and that the COVID-19 pandemic has only served to exacerbate the problem.

“It’s kind of a mess right now,” Rose said. “Next week we need 40 officials to work on Friday night and I have available 38 as we speak. So I’ve got a little work to do to get a few more ready to go for Friday night.”

Rose typically works with 60 or more officials to oversee games around the region each week, but this year that number has dropped perilously low. He said he still has above 50 officials, but their availability can differ from week to week.

In addition to COVID concerns, Rose said the problem also includes the reactions some officials get while working games.