TDN's 2020-21 All-Area softball team

Player of the Year: Olivia Sprague — Clatskanie
How crazy was Olivia Sprague’s year at the plate in 2021? The senior came to the plate 65 times in the shortened season, and in more than half of those, she reached base and proceeded to come around to score a run. Sprague ended her final season with nearly as many extra-base hits (14) as outs (18) for a frankly insane OPS of 1.794 — that’s over 300 points higher than the MLB single-season record — and, of course, led Clatskanie to its second State title in a row.
Coach of the Year: Kevin Sprague — Clatskanie
Not to belabor a point that will be reiterated time and again on this list but the Clatskanie softball team remained on another level from its competition. The Tigers went 15-1 with an average margin of victory of over eight runs. Take out their matchups with State runners-up Rainier — and they went 3-1 in that series — and that number jumps up above 10 run per game.
All-Area Roster
Shelby Blodgett — Clatskanie
Blodgett only hit .420 to finish third on the Tigers’ roster at the plate, but had a bigger impact in the circle, where she dazzled opponents to a 1.83 ERA with 79 strikeouts in 69 innings.
Kaity Sizemore — Clatskanie
Clatskanie’s other force in the circle, Sizemore gave up just two earned runs for an ERA under 0.52. She also hit three doubles and a homer to finish with 18 RBIs in 16 games.
Alexis Smith — Clatskanie
Smith slugged an even 1.000 in 16 games, leading the Tigers with five home runs and six triples. She finished second on the team with 27 RBIs, and recorded the final out of the State title game to seal Clatskanie’s championship.
Kyla Cook — Rainier
Cook, who’ll be spinning the yellow ball at Tam O’Shanter Park for LCC next season, pitched Rainier to the State title game, going 13-3 on the year with a strikeout-to-walk ratio well over 7:1.
Bethany Bowen — Toledo
Toledo’s sophomore might be the next big star in the circle rising in the Central 2B League. Bowen tossed three complete-game shutouts in 2021, highlighted by a nine-strikeout performance in a 1-0 squeaker of a win over Rainier (Wash.)
Gracie Byrnes — R.A. Long
Byrnes came into the shortened season one of the premier defensive catchers in the area and found her pop this past spring, leading R.A. Long with four home runs and finishing tied for second on the team in RBIs.
Hope Childers — R.A. Long
The Lumberjills’ other first-team All-Leaguer, Childers hit .380 with six doubles, three home runs, and a triple. She ended the shortened season with more extra-base hits (10) than singles (nine).
Lexi Grumbois — Kelso
Kelso coach Dean Sorensen said his sophomore third baseman has a “D-1 swing,” and while he slotted her at the top of the order, she was less interested in bunting her way on than lacing the ball every which way, stacking her stat sheet with multi-hit games to spark the Hilanders at the plate.
Reese Schimmel — Rainier
In her last season before going to Ellensburg to play for Central Washington, Schimmel slugged her way to a 1.048 OBP with 38 RBIs to boot.
Gabi Silveria — Woodland
Silveria started her high school career in a big way, hitting .435 as a freshman, and also chipped in her share of innings in the circle for the Beavers.
Leanna Russell — Woodland
The lone upperclassmen on the Woodland roster, Russell led the Beavers with a .507 average on 34 hits. She ended her season with a complete-game shutout of R.A. Long on May 6, while also going 3-for-4 with a triple at the plate.
Avery Pense — Mark Morris
Pense represented the Columbia blue and red on the 2A GSHL’s first-team all-league list, finishing the year with a .423/.500/.519 slash line and 18 RBIs.
Payton Kessler — Castle Rock
The Rockets’ junior ace earned her co-MVP honor in the 1A TriCo by racking up a 0.71 ERA and adding a .342 average at the plate. On April 21 against La Center, she came an out away from a perfect game, settling for a no-hitter after an error and a close call at first base.
Raychel Squibb — Castle Rock
Squibb also had a doubleheader to remember in Castle Rock’s April 21 doubleheader against La Center, mashing three of her nine home runs in the two wins over the Wildcats. She ended the season hitting .548, adding three triples, eight doubles, and 25 RBIs.