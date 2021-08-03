TDN's 2020-21 All-Area softball team

Player of the Year: Olivia Sprague — Clatskanie

How crazy was Olivia Sprague’s year at the plate in 2021? The senior came to the plate 65 times in the shortened season, and in more than half of those, she reached base and proceeded to come around to score a run. Sprague ended her final season with nearly as many extra-base hits (14) as outs (18) for a frankly insane OPS of 1.794 — that’s over 300 points higher than the MLB single-season record — and, of course, led Clatskanie to its second State title in a row.

Coach of the Year: Kevin Sprague — Clatskanie

Not to belabor a point that will be reiterated time and again on this list but the Clatskanie softball team remained on another level from its competition. The Tigers went 15-1 with an average margin of victory of over eight runs. Take out their matchups with State runners-up Rainier — and they went 3-1 in that series — and that number jumps up above 10 run per game.

All-Area Roster

Shelby Blodgett — Clatskanie

Blodgett only hit .420 to finish third on the Tigers’ roster at the plate, but had a bigger impact in the circle, where she dazzled opponents to a 1.83 ERA with 79 strikeouts in 69 innings.