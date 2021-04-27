Softball Roundup: Toutle dumps Cards; Ilwaco loses, Woodland wins

TOUTLE — Winlock’s two big innings at the plate weren’t a match for Toutle Lake’s three, as the Ducks moved on to the quarterfinals of the 2B District IV tournament with an 18-7 win in five innings.
Toutle Lake got its bats going in the top of the second, with back-to-back triples by Makinnley Byman and Sydney Hald sparking a five-run inning.
“Sometimes it just takes a few hits and then it becomes contagious,” said Toutle Lake coach Cortney Byman.
Winlock punched back with four runs in the top of the third, but the Ducks answered with a fours-pot of their own in the bottom of the frame to make it 9-4, before adding one more run in the fourth.
The Cardinals had one more rally in them, striking for three runs in the top of the fifth to cut the deficit to 10-7, but the Ducks batted around in the bottom of the inning to plate eight runs and cross the run-rule threshold to end it then and there.
Hald and Karlie Smith both had two hits and three RBIs for Toutle Lake, while Naomi Chavez posted a triple and a single.
At the top of the Winlock order, Karlie Jones went 2-for-3, Madison Rohman went 2-for-3 with two doubles, and Addison Hall went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
In other 2B District IV softball action on Modnay, Ilwaco fell to Morton-White Pass defeated Ilwaco 14-8. The loss ended Ilwaco's season.
Toutle Lake (9-4) was scheduled to continue its postseason run at Ocosta on Tuesday.
Beavers storm back to beat Washougal
WOODLAND — The Beavers needed a whole mess of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to get the best of Washougal, so that’s what they did. Trailing 10-6, Woodland put up a half dozen runs in their penultimate at bat and went on to win 12-11 in 2A Greater St. Helens League softball action.
“We beat Washougal 19-1 a little over three weeks ago, so they must have really improved since then,” Woodland coach Tom Christensen said.
Leanna Russell and Gabi Silveria split the pitching duties for the Beavers. Russell pitched 3 ⅓ innings with three strikeouts while Silveria finished the final 11 outs with four strikeouts to her credit.
On offense, the Beavers only struck out once as they bashed twenty hits in the game. Woodland scored one run in the second inning and five in the third to set up their game-winning rally later in the game.
Russell, Jayden Roth and Alyson Russell all managed three hits in the game for the Beavers. Emily Hughes added two hits for the home team, one of which was a home run.