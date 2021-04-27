Softball Roundup: Toutle dumps Cards; Ilwaco loses, Woodland wins

TOUTLE — Winlock’s two big innings at the plate weren’t a match for Toutle Lake’s three, as the Ducks moved on to the quarterfinals of the 2B District IV tournament with an 18-7 win in five innings.

Toutle Lake got its bats going in the top of the second, with back-to-back triples by Makinnley Byman and Sydney Hald sparking a five-run inning.

“Sometimes it just takes a few hits and then it becomes contagious,” said Toutle Lake coach Cortney Byman.

Winlock punched back with four runs in the top of the third, but the Ducks answered with a fours-pot of their own in the bottom of the frame to make it 9-4, before adding one more run in the fourth.

The Cardinals had one more rally in them, striking for three runs in the top of the fifth to cut the deficit to 10-7, but the Ducks batted around in the bottom of the inning to plate eight runs and cross the run-rule threshold to end it then and there.

Hald and Karlie Smith both had two hits and three RBIs for Toutle Lake, while Naomi Chavez posted a triple and a single.