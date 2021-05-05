Softball roundup: Slow and steady Hilanders get back to winning ways; Mark Morris, Woodland fall in GSHL tourney

KELSO — The Kelso softball team only managed one crooked number all game, but consistently put up runs nonetheless, scoring in five of its six trips to the plate in a 6-1 win over Evergreen on Tuesday.
Hailey Jackson was steady in the circle all game long for the Hilanders, striking out 12 and allowing seven hits in a complete-game performance.
At the plate, Jaron Storie and Sydney Parsons both went 2-for-2 at the plate, the former knocking a double for one of her hits. Lexi Grumbois and Madyson Wood both finished 2-for-3.
But it was Grumbois’ fielder's choice putout in the scorebook that did the most damage for Kelso.
Coming up with runners on the corners in the bottom of the fourth inning, Grumbois hit a grounder that wasn’t initially enough to bring a run home, with the Plainsmen freezing the lead runner at third and forcing out the trailer at second. Instead of running through first base, though, Grumbois rounded it, drawing a throw behind her, and getting in a rundown that allowed the runner on third to score.
Not only did Grumbois get out of the pickle she was in safely, she ended up making it all the way to third, before looking up, realizing that the catcher wasn’t covering home plate, and scampering home for a score that was part one part savvy and two parts Little League homerun.
Kelso (2-4) is scheduled to take on Heritage on Monday.
Errors cost Monarchs in final outing
The Monarchs couldn’t rid themselves of the feeling of their loss at the hands of Woodland on Monday that bumped them into the consolation round of the 2A district tournament. Instead, the Mark Morris softball team’s season ended with an 11-4 loss to Hockinson on Tuesday.
“We just couldn’t shake the loss from yesterday and our bats were hot and cold,” coach Chris Mejia said.
Hockinson got on the board first with a run in the top half of the third inning, but the Monarchs responded with three runs in the bottom half to take back the momentum.
A double from Hallie Watson brought home Breanna Greenwalt, who reached on a walk, to tie the game at 1-1. Megan Jenkins grounded out the next at bat, but brought home Avery Pense in the process. A two-out single from Emily Foytack knocked in Watson to give MM a 3-1 lead.
The Hawks answered in the top half of the fourth with three runs of their own to take the lead back at 4-3. After holding the Monarchs scoreless in the bottom of the inning, Hockinson doubled its score with a four-run fifth to extend their lead to five and added three more across the final two frames to extend it to eight.
The Monarchs tacked on a desperation run in the seventh inning when an Ashley Provolt single scored Pense, but it was too late for the Monarchs to mount a real comeback.
A series of contagious mistakes on the defensive end for MM gave the Hawks ample opportunities to score.
“We had 10 errors in the game and sometimes it’s just too much to come back from,” Mejia said.
Mejia, wrapping up his first season at the helm, commended his team on their season and has high hopes for the program moving forward.
“We fought hard all season and the leadership demonstrated by all four of our seniors powered us through to a successful season,” he said. “The future is very bright here and we can’t wait to get started next season.”
Big River downs Beavers in six, 15-5
VANCOUVER – Woodland's run in the District title hopes came to an abrupt end in a 15-5 loss to Columbia River in six innings on Tuesday.
That ten-run mercy rule loss was not an obvious outcome early on. Woodland came out of the gates swinging and hung four runs on the Rapids in the top half of the first inning.
“We had an energetic warmup, and that led right into a big first inning for us,” Woodland coach Tom Christensen said.
The Rapids were able to take three of those runs back in the bottom half of the inning, then erupted for six more in the second to build a 9-4 lead.
Despite the deficit, Christensen never lost hope in his team.
“Our bats went cold after that,” he said. “Since our scoring seems to come in bunches this year, I never felt like we were out of the game.”
Columbia River continued to build on its lead before putting the final stamp on the game with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to give the ten-run win.
Gabi Silveria was hot at the plate for the Beavers and finished the game a perfect 3-for-3 and drove in two of Woodland’s five runs. Brezy summers finished 2-for-3 and notched an RBI for the Beavers.
The loss bumps the Beavers (8-8) into the consolation round of the 2A GSHL softball tournament, where they will play their final game of the season on Thursday at R.A. Long.
Christensen said the team still has work to do, but he is optimistic about the future.
“We are still making mistakes defensively, but that is expected as we are building chemistry and gaining confidence,” he said. “I am confident we are on the right track to building something special.”