Softball roundup: Slow and steady Hilanders get back to winning ways; Mark Morris, Woodland fall in GSHL tourney

Kelso (2-4) is scheduled to take on Heritage on Monday.

Errors cost Monarchs in final outing

The Monarchs couldn’t rid themselves of the feeling of their loss at the hands of Woodland on Monday that bumped them into the consolation round of the 2A district tournament. Instead, the Mark Morris softball team’s season ended with an 11-4 loss to Hockinson on Tuesday.

“We just couldn’t shake the loss from yesterday and our bats were hot and cold,” coach Chris Mejia said.

Hockinson got on the board first with a run in the top half of the third inning, but the Monarchs responded with three runs in the bottom half to take back the momentum.

A double from Hallie Watson brought home Breanna Greenwalt, who reached on a walk, to tie the game at 1-1. Megan Jenkins grounded out the next at bat, but brought home Avery Pense in the process. A two-out single from Emily Foytack knocked in Watson to give MM a 3-1 lead.

The Hawks answered in the top half of the fourth with three runs of their own to take the lead back at 4-3. After holding the Monarchs scoreless in the bottom of the inning, Hockinson doubled its score with a four-run fifth to extend their lead to five and added three more across the final two frames to extend it to eight.