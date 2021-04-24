Softball Roundup: R.A. Long 'swag train' delivers 4 HRs in win over Mark Morris

Mark Morris got more hits than R.A. Long on Friday, they just didn’t land as many on the other side of the outfield fence. That extra distance proved to be the difference as the Lumberjills launched four home runs on the way to a 8-5 win over the Monarchs in the latest round of softball in the Squirrel City rivalry.

Trailing 8-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning Mark Morris put up three runs in their last at bat before they ran out of outs.

“We were a different team today and almost pulled out a miraculous comeback,” Mark Morris coach Chris Mejia said.

Mark Morris was paced at the plate by Avery Pense, who went 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Natalie Mejia added a pair of hits and RBIs and McKenzie Powers notched two hits as well.

The Monarchs also flashed some power at the plate as they tried to keep pace with a potent Lumberjill attack. Hallie Watson put a ball over the outfield fence for Mark Morris as part of her two hit day. Meanwhile. McKenzie Verdoorn, Kaitlyn Westerby and Emily Foytack tacked on singles for the home team.

Megan Jenkins pitched a complete game for Mark Morris.