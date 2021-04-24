Softball Roundup: R.A. Long 'swag train' delivers 4 HRs in win over Mark Morris

Mark Morris got more hits than R.A. Long on Friday, they just didn’t land as many on the other side of the outfield fence. That extra distance proved to be the difference as the Lumberjills launched four home runs on the way to a 8-5 win over the Monarchs in the latest round of softball in the Squirrel City rivalry.
Trailing 8-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning Mark Morris put up three runs in their last at bat before they ran out of outs.
“We were a different team today and almost pulled out a miraculous comeback,” Mark Morris coach Chris Mejia said.
Mark Morris was paced at the plate by Avery Pense, who went 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Natalie Mejia added a pair of hits and RBIs and McKenzie Powers notched two hits as well.
The Monarchs also flashed some power at the plate as they tried to keep pace with a potent Lumberjill attack. Hallie Watson put a ball over the outfield fence for Mark Morris as part of her two hit day. Meanwhile. McKenzie Verdoorn, Kaitlyn Westerby and Emily Foytack tacked on singles for the home team.
Megan Jenkins pitched a complete game for Mark Morris.
“We stayed in the game and had our spirits up even after giving up four solo home runs,” Mejia said. “We played great defense today and did our jobs at the plate. There is no quit in this team and I love it.”
For R.A. Long, the offense never had a breakthrough inning big enough to bust the game open or bounce Jenkins from the slab. Instead, they chipped away with one run in the first, three in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and one more in the seventh.
Perhaps chipping away isn’t the best way to describe an offensive performance that included a dozen hits, four of which were hammered for home runs.
Hope Childers got the long ball party started on the second pitch she saw in the game. Kenna Kolbaba left the yard next for the Lumberjills before Gracie Byrnes muscled a ball out of the park. Miranda Bergquist was the last R.A. Long player to leave the yard, bouncing hers off the top of the fence for a round tripper.
Bergquist, who tossed a complete game in the circle for the Jills, noted that all four home runs landed in the grass beyond center field.
Asked what the secret was to their power performance against their rivals from the other side of Lake Sacajawea, Bergquist played coy.
”We were on the swag train today,” Bergquist said. “Just livin’ the swag life.”
R.A. Long (6-4) is scheduled to host Fort Vancouver on Tuesday. Mark Morris (4-6) is slated to host Fort Vancouver at 7th Avenue on Wednesday.
Clatskanie drops a dozen on Warrenton
WARRENTON, Ore. — Shelby Blodgett filled out both her pitching and hitting stat line Friday, as Clatskanie downed Warrenton 12-0 in five innings.
In the circle, the senior allowed two base runners in five innings of work — one on a hit and one on a walk — and struck out nine. At the plate, she went 2-for-2 with a double, drew two walks, scored two runs, drove two runs in, and stole a base.
The Tigers jumped on the Warriors for four runs in the top of the first inning, giving Blodgett all the support she’d need. Then they did it again in the second, before adding two more in the third and fourth innings.
Fellow senior Olivia Sprague had two hits of her own — including a triple — at the top of the lineup, drawing two walks and scoring three times.
Kaity Sizemore and Kami Harrison both added two RBIs apiece for the Tigers.
Clatskanie (4-0) is scheduled to play Yamhill-Carlton at home on Monday.