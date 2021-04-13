Softball Roundup: Monarchs hammer Trappers for first win; Toledo thumps Tigers

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris softball team got into the win column in a loud way Monday, piling on run after run in a 23-7 victory over Fort Vancouver in 2A Greater St. Helens League softball play.

“We needed a big win and the girls came through today,” coach Chris Mejia said. “I’m very proud of them.”

Every Mark Morris starter got a hit and scored multiple runs, a statistic aided in large part by a 12-run rally in the top of the second. Starting with Ashley Provolt in the No. 9 spot, who led off the frame with a walk, every single Monarch in the lineup came to the plate, reached base, and came around to score before the Trappers were able to register an out.

“Our bats came alive today top to bottom,” Mejia said.

Hallie Watson went 2-for-2 with a double and a home run — the Monarchs’ first round-tripper of the season — but was also hit twice and walked once, and scored five runs on the day.

Megan Jenkins went 4-for-5 to lead the team in hits, finishing a homer shy of the cycle with two doubles to go with a triple and a single. Hailey Davis went 3-for-4 and knocked in four runs.