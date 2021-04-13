Softball Roundup: Monarchs hammer Trappers for first win; Toledo thumps Tigers

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris softball team got into the win column in a loud way Monday, piling on run after run in a 23-7 victory over Fort Vancouver in 2A Greater St. Helens League softball play.
“We needed a big win and the girls came through today,” coach Chris Mejia said. “I’m very proud of them.”
Every Mark Morris starter got a hit and scored multiple runs, a statistic aided in large part by a 12-run rally in the top of the second. Starting with Ashley Provolt in the No. 9 spot, who led off the frame with a walk, every single Monarch in the lineup came to the plate, reached base, and came around to score before the Trappers were able to register an out.
“Our bats came alive today top to bottom,” Mejia said.
Hallie Watson went 2-for-2 with a double and a home run — the Monarchs’ first round-tripper of the season — but was also hit twice and walked once, and scored five runs on the day.
Megan Jenkins went 4-for-5 to lead the team in hits, finishing a homer shy of the cycle with two doubles to go with a triple and a single. Hailey Davis went 3-for-4 and knocked in four runs.
The dynamic duo also combined for the pitching outing for Mark Morris. Davis took the ball in the start but looked a little shaky, allowing two runs in the first and five more in the second before getting pulled. Jenkins came in for her relief with no outs in the second frame and tossed three hitless innings, striking out four and seeing the game through.
Mark Morris (1-2) is scheduled to host Hudson’s Bay on Wednesday.
Toledo jumps out early in big win
NAPAVINE — On the heels of a game that saw the Cheese Town nine win with just one run, Toledo brought the bats back, powering its way to a 16-2 win in five innings over Napavine in Central 2B League softball action.
Ten Toledo players combined for 18 hits, and put up crooked numbers in three separate innings, including a seven-spot right out of the gate in the top of the first.
“It’s really nice for your pitcher to go out there with a seven-run lead,” coach Chad Williams said, in the understatement of the week. “It really settles them down, and Bethany (Bowen) and Payson (Hoiseck) both did a really good job.”
Hoiseck, who came to the team late this season after missing the few weeks of the season, showed up in both the box and the circle for Toledo. At the plate, the sophomore led the lineup with a 4-for-4 day, smacking two doubles, driving in four runs and scoring four herself. In the fourth inning, she took over for Bowen on the slab and struck out four in two innings of work, allowing just one hit.
“She gave us a little bit of a spark today,” Williams said.
Vanesa Rodriguez also had a perfect day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored.
Bowen gave up a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning, as Napavine tried to dig itself out of the massive hole it went into immediately, but she shut the Tigers down in her final two innings of work as the lead continued to grow. Between Bowen and Hoiseck, Toledo didn’t allow a walk, and gave up just one free base on a hit batter.
“They were pretty well locked in as far as pitching goes,” Williams said.
With the game tucked away early, Williams emptied his bench completely, getting all 17 players listed on his roster on the field.
“A lot of times those kids at the end of the bench don’t get a chance to see some live action,” he said. “To get everybody in is always a goal.”
Toledo (5-1) is scheduled to face Kalama on Wednesday.