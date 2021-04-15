Softball Roundup: Jill lose, Monarchs win, other teams played too

The Mark Morris softball team didn’t get its bats fully going until late, but the Monarchs found the offense just in time to come back against Hudson’s Bay with two big innings to pull away with an 11-3 win.
“The girls just needed a little push to remind them of who they were and how hard they have worked,” coach Chris Mejia said. “I’m very proud of them for staying in the game and making a big comeback.”
Going into the bottom of the fifth down 3-1, Avery Pense got the rally started with a one-out walk. Hits from Hallie Watson and Megan Jenkins kept the wheels in motion, and some walks, an untimely Hudson’s Bay error, and an Emily Foytack triple helped the Monarchs explode for six runs.
After Jenkins sent the Eagles packing in order in the top of the sixth, the Mark Morris batters went right back to work. Pense and Watson kicked it off again with back-to-back singles, and five batters later, four more runs had come in.
“They could have hung their heads and packed it in but they rallied behind each other and played a great game,” Mejia said.
Watson and Breanna Greenwalt both went 2-for-4, the latter scoring two runs and logging two RBIs. Pense added two walks to her one hit and scored twice, while Jenkins and Foytack both drove in two runs.
The only Hudson Bay runs came in a three-run third on a rally for free, when the Eagles took advantage of four free passes and an error in the field.
That gave Bay the lead after Mark Morris had pushed across a run in the bottom of the first. Greenwalt led off the frame with a single and came around to score, and the Monarchs got runners to second and third with one out, but back-to-back strikeouts got the Eagles out of the jam. Then, the Mark Morris bats went quiet for three innings, only managing one hit until the fifth.
Jenkins also went the distance in the circle, striking out 10 and giving up two hits.
“Megan put in a great performance for her first complete game and really showed her team that she was with them,” Mejia said.
Mark Morris (2-2) is set to host Woodland on Friday.
River quiets Lumberjill bats
R.A. Long’s heavy-hitting lineup met its match Wednesday, as Taylor McRae shut the Lumberjills down in a 4-2 Columbia River win on the shady corner of 28th and Lilac.
Myah Bodily smacked the first pitch she saw for an inside the park solo home run in the bottom of the first inning to give the Lumberjills an early lead, but McRae bounced back to retire the next nine R.A. Long batters in order, flaming fastballs by them time and time again.
“We didn’t make adjustments to quicken our pace to the ball,” coach Dave McDaniel said.
That brought Bodily back up to the plate to lead off the fourth, and the senior got her second hit of the day on a full count, but McRae once again went nine-up, nine-down after that, even rolling a double play in the fifth to work around a Gracie Byrnes single.
Down to their final frame, the Lumberjills attempted a rally, bringing Hope Childers around to score following her leadoff double, but McRae’s seventh strikeout of the day ended it with runners on first and second.
In the circle for R.A. Long, Miranda Bergquist allowed seven hits and seven walks in a complete game, giving up one run each in the second, third, fifth, and seventh innings. She also struck out four River batters.
“You expect to win games that you only allow four,” McDaniel said. “Miranda and the defense did their jobs tonight. We just couldn’t do it with the bats.”
Six games into the year, R.A. Long (4-2) is undefeated in games it scores more than 10 runs and winless in its two games in single-digits. The Lumberjills are scheduled to face Hockinson on the road Friday.
Spudders outgun Beavers with big innings
RIDGEFIELD — Two and a half innings into Woodland’s matchup with Ridgefield, both teams had one run on the board in what was shaping up to be a pitchers’ duel.
Then it all broke loose, and eventually, Ridgefield came out with a 15-14 win.
The Spudders came out with a six-run jab in the bottom of the third. The Beavers responded with a nine-run uppercut in the top of the fourth to take their first lead of the game, and Ridgefield came back with a seven-run cross in the bottom of the frame to take that lead right back.
Both teams scored in the sixth, and after going into the top of the seventh trailing 15-12, Woodland plated two runs and got the tying run 60 feet away from home with two outs, but the Spudders put the clamps on just in time to strand that Beaver and secure the win.
All told, the two teams combined for 29 runs, 29 hits, four home runs — two by each team — two triples, and six doubles.
Sophomores Jayden Roth and Emily Hughes had the round-trippers for the Beavers. The former finished with five RBIs while the latter wrapped up her day at 4-for-5 with three runs scored and two more driven in.
Gabi Silveria, on top of pitching 3 ⅔ innings in the start, went 3-for-5 with three runs scored, two driven in, and two stolen bases.
Leanna Russell finished the game off for the Beavers and took the loss.
All nine Woodland starters logged hits.
Woodland (3-2) is scheduled to play at Mark Morris on Friday.
Rockets keep adding on in win over Ducks
TOUTLE — Toutle Lake invited their 1A neighbors near the freeway to come and play a non-league game, Wednesday, and Castle Rock returned from its break from play with a 9-6 win, putting up runs in six innings to come back home down Spirit Lake Highway happy.
Raychel Squibb launched a home run for Castle Rock but the Rockets never really had a big inning. They just kept adding to their lead in bits and pieces, scoring one run in each of the first three innings, two in the fourth, three in the sixth, and one more in the seventh.
Rhiannon Sibbet and Payton Ricketts led the Rockets with 3-for-4 days at the plate. Sibbet scored two runs and drove in another, while Rickets stole a base and knocked a run in. Kate Montgomery went 2-for-5 with a double, and Lindsey Logan went 2-for-4.
Payton Kessler went five innings in the start for Castle Rock, striking out eight and allowing four hits and two walks. Montgomery toed the slab for the final two frames, giving up a run on one hit and one walk and getting three strikeouts.
Toutle Lake did the bulk of its scoring in Kessler’s last inning of work, bringing home four runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 5-5. Castle Rock came right back with a three-spot in the top of the sixth, to retake the lead, and the Ducks could only manage one run the rest of the way.
Castle Rock (1-1) is set to return to 1A play with a home doubleheader against King’s Way Christian on Friday, while Toutle Lake (6-3) is scheduled to go to Cathlamet to play Wahkiakum on Saturday.
Toledo walks to win over Kalama
TOLEDO — Kalama pushed a run across in the top of the first, but Toledo wouldn’t even need its bats to take the lead for good in a three-inning, 16-1 win Wednesday in Central 2B League softball action.
The first five Toledo batters in the bottom of the first drew walks to load the bases and bring two runs in right away. The pattern continued the rest of the run-shortened game, as Toledo drew 13 free passes — 12 walks and one hit batter — and only needed five hits to bring in 16 runs, walking off with just one out recorded in the bottom of the third.
“We were patient,” said Toledo coach Chad Williams. “We were staying back and making sure we were looking at good pitches before we decided to swing.”
One Toledo players who did get to swing was freshman Maileigh Jurica. She went 2-for-2, scored three runs, and finished with three RBIs.
“She’s been improving all year, kind of moving up in the order a little bit,” Williams said. “She’s starting to really fit in. She’s a freshman. She’s a player that you’re going to be seeing for the next few years, I’m sure.”
In the circle, Williams gave the ball to Bethany Bowen, and after that early run — on a single, a stolen base, and two groundouts — the sophomore clamped down on the Chinooks.
Bowen only allowed one hit over the final two frames and didn’t walk anybody, striking out five in the three-inning outing.
“She looked really good, I was proud of her,” Williams said. “She did a really good job today. Kept the ball in and around the zone, and continued to let her defense work for her.”
Toledo (5-1) is scheduled to play at Toutle Lake on Friday, while Kalama (0-5) is set to go to Rainier (Wash.)
Cards keep scoring, withstand late Mules' charge
CATHLAMET — Winlock pushed runs across in six of the seven innings, including posting five crooked numbers, as the Cardinals took down Wahkiakum to get back above .500.
Maia Chaney and Madison Rohman both had two-hit days to lead the Winlock offense. As a team, the Cardinals put together 10 hits, and also drew 16 free passes with a dozen walks and four hit batsmen.
The Cardinals jumped out to an early lead with a three-run first, adding two more in the second, three in the third, and one in the fourth.
Wahkiakum got its offense going in the fourth, putting up crooked numbers in the next three frames, but Winlock wasn’t slowing down in its trips to the plate, hammering out three runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh.
In the circle, Karlie Jones — who was forced to exit Winlock’s second game against Ilwaco after getting hit by a comeback liner — went the distance for the Cardinals, striking out 13 batters and allowing five hits and seven walks.
Winlock (5-4) is scheduled to go to Raymond on Friday, while Wahkiakum (1-6) is scheduled to host Toutle Lake on Saturday.