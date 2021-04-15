Softball Roundup: Jill lose, Monarchs win, other teams played too

The Mark Morris softball team didn’t get its bats fully going until late, but the Monarchs found the offense just in time to come back against Hudson’s Bay with two big innings to pull away with an 11-3 win.

“The girls just needed a little push to remind them of who they were and how hard they have worked,” coach Chris Mejia said. “I’m very proud of them for staying in the game and making a big comeback.”

Going into the bottom of the fifth down 3-1, Avery Pense got the rally started with a one-out walk. Hits from Hallie Watson and Megan Jenkins kept the wheels in motion, and some walks, an untimely Hudson’s Bay error, and an Emily Foytack triple helped the Monarchs explode for six runs.

After Jenkins sent the Eagles packing in order in the top of the sixth, the Mark Morris batters went right back to work. Pense and Watson kicked it off again with back-to-back singles, and five batters later, four more runs had come in.

“They could have hung their heads and packed it in but they rallied behind each other and played a great game,” Mejia said.

Watson and Breanna Greenwalt both went 2-for-4, the latter scoring two runs and logging two RBIs. Pense added two walks to her one hit and scored twice, while Jenkins and Foytack both drove in two runs.