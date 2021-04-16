Softball Roundup: Clatskanie opens season with three-inning blowout

SEASIDE, Ore. — Clatskanie didn’t take long to get back up to full speed in its season opener after nearly two years off the field, blowing out Seaside 21-0 in three innings.

The Tigers batted around in their first offensive frame since 2019, plating nine runs in the top of the first. Clatskanie added two to its lead in the second, before exploding again in the third, this time for 10 more.

“I was really pleased with our at bats throughout the game,” coach Kevin Sprague said.

Those bats combined for 12 hits, and the Tigers also drew eight walks. Alexis Smith and Kaity Sizemore both smacked home runs, the former adding four RBIs and the latter finishing with two. At the top of the order, Olivia Sprague went 2-for-2 with two doubles and a pair of walks, driving in four runs.

Shelby Blodgett added a 2-for-3 day, a double, and three RBIs, and Kami Harrison went 2-for-3 as well.

In the circle, Blodgett tossed the first two innings — and struck out three — before handing the ball off to Sizemore who finished it off. Both pitchers allowed one hit, but neither issued a walk.

Clatskanie (1-0) is set to host Warrenton next Tuesday.

