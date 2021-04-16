Softball Roundup: Clatskanie opens season with three-inning blowout

SEASIDE, Ore. — Clatskanie didn’t take long to get back up to full speed in its season opener after nearly two years off the field, blowing out Seaside 21-0 in three innings.
The Tigers batted around in their first offensive frame since 2019, plating nine runs in the top of the first. Clatskanie added two to its lead in the second, before exploding again in the third, this time for 10 more.
“I was really pleased with our at bats throughout the game,” coach Kevin Sprague said.
Those bats combined for 12 hits, and the Tigers also drew eight walks. Alexis Smith and Kaity Sizemore both smacked home runs, the former adding four RBIs and the latter finishing with two. At the top of the order, Olivia Sprague went 2-for-2 with two doubles and a pair of walks, driving in four runs.
Shelby Blodgett added a 2-for-3 day, a double, and three RBIs, and Kami Harrison went 2-for-3 as well.
In the circle, Blodgett tossed the first two innings — and struck out three — before handing the ball off to Sizemore who finished it off. Both pitchers allowed one hit, but neither issued a walk.
Clatskanie (1-0) is set to host Warrenton next Tuesday.
Rockets sweep doubleheader against Knights
CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock softball team scored in each of the first eight innings it played Friday, and that was enough for the Rockets to sweep King’s Way Christian, 12-2 in five innings in Game 1 and 12-5 in Game 2.
Peyton Kessler was the star in the circle for Castle Rock, starting with five strikeouts two frames in Game 1 to seal the run-shortened win. After the brief break, she went right back at it, throwing a one-hitter with two walks and 15 strikeouts. She also added a solo home run in the second game at the plate, finishing the day with three hits across the two games.
Raychel Squibb brought the Thunder in both games for the Rockets, hitting a three-run homer in Game 1 and following that up with a two-run shot in Game 2. Katey Montgomery was the last Castle Rock batter to leave the yard, hitting a two-run home run in Game 2; she finished 1-for-1 with the blast and tacked on three walks to her final line.
Jenna Lee led the Rockets in hits with five — two in the first game and three in the second — scoring five times and driving in four runs.
Castle Rock (3-1) was scheduled to play at Adna on Saturday, before hosting Montesano in a doubleheader next Wednesday.
Hawks beat Jills on walk-off
BRUSH PRAIRIE — The R.A. Long softball team broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the seventh to take a late lead, but Hockinson came back with two runs of its own in the bottom of the frame to walk off 6-5 winners.
With one out in the seventh, Miranda Bergquist reached on an error, and after Hope Childers got plunked to put a pair on. Jayden Terry then hit a two-out double to score Bergquist, giving R.A. Long a one-run lead, and put two runners in scoring position with two outs.
The Lumberjills weren’t able to push any more runs across, though, and that came back to punish them in the bottom of the seventh. After the first two batters of the frame reached, Hockinson’s Hailey Myers drove the tying run home with a double, and one batter later, Ashley King gave the hosts the win with an RBI single.
Terry and Gracie Byrnes both went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles for R.A. Long. Ava Rodman also added a pair of hits for the Lumberjills.
R.A. Long (4-3) was scheduled to return south Saturday, playing at Washougal.