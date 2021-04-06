Softball Roudup: Adna’s Rainey wipes out Toledo

ADNA — Haley Rainey spun another gem Monday, this time holding Toledo to just one hit over four innings as Adna won their Central 2B League softball tilt 15-0.

“Adna’s really good. Adna’s very, very good,” Toledo coach Chad Williams said.

Exhibit A from the evidence file: Greenlee Clark had the only Toledo hit on the day.

“We made it four innings, but honestly we didn’t help ourselves. I think we made four errors in the first inning,” Williams noted. “We couldn’t have given up five runs and expected to be able to scratch our way back into it.”

After watching Rainey dismantle teams over the last four years, Williams has come away with a healthy respect for the C2BL’s premier hurler. He’s also learned that you can’t let one bad day against the ace of Adna ruin an otherwise perfectly fine season.

“She’s excited to be out on the mound and she’s great to watch,” Williams said. “She’s got some great velocity, and that doesn’t hurt. I think she’s mixing up her speeds a lot better and her changeup was working today. We haven’t seen pitching like that all year and I doubt we will again.”

Toledo (3-1) is scheduled to play at Rainier (WA) on Thursday.