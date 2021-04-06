Softball Roudup: Adna’s Rainey wipes out Toledo

ADNA — Haley Rainey spun another gem Monday, this time holding Toledo to just one hit over four innings as Adna won their Central 2B League softball tilt 15-0.
“Adna’s really good. Adna’s very, very good,” Toledo coach Chad Williams said.
Exhibit A from the evidence file: Greenlee Clark had the only Toledo hit on the day.
“We made it four innings, but honestly we didn’t help ourselves. I think we made four errors in the first inning,” Williams noted. “We couldn’t have given up five runs and expected to be able to scratch our way back into it.”
After watching Rainey dismantle teams over the last four years, Williams has come away with a healthy respect for the C2BL’s premier hurler. He’s also learned that you can’t let one bad day against the ace of Adna ruin an otherwise perfectly fine season.
“She’s excited to be out on the mound and she’s great to watch,” Williams said. “She’s got some great velocity, and that doesn’t hurt. I think she’s mixing up her speeds a lot better and her changeup was working today. We haven’t seen pitching like that all year and I doubt we will again.”
Toledo (3-1) is scheduled to play at Rainier (WA) on Thursday.
Loggers drop Winlock by two TDs
ONALASKA — Winlock couldn’t keep up with the Loggers’ firepower Monday as they fell 21-7 in a C2BL softball affair.
Onalaska went off for 14 runs in the fourth inning alone in order to extend the game into mercy rule territory.
The Loggers were led at the plate by Hannah James, who had three hits in four plate appearances including an inside the park homerun.
Karlie Jones was the primary offensive threat for Winlock with a two-run double to her credit in the fourth frame.
Jones had less luck toeing the slab as she allowed 11 hits and walked five batters while striking out three in 3 ⅓ innings of work. Addison Hall finished up the pitching duties for the Cardinals.
Dylan Zigler picked up the win in the circle for Onalaska by spinning 3.1 innings with five strikeouts. Lisa Liddell got the hold by allowing just two runs over the final five outs.
Winlock (2-3) is scheduled to host Morton-White Pass on Thursday.
Mountaineers make short work of Mules
RAINIER, Wash. — Wahkiakum was unable to get much of anything going in the right direction Monday as they fell 14-1 in four innings to the Mountaineers in a C2BL softball showdown.
Rainier’s Bailey Elwell picked up the win by pitching a one-hitter with eight strikeouts over three innings.
The Mountaineers were led at the plate by Alyssas Lofgren’s three hits. Miah Reynolds added a pair of base knocks and Raychel Hansen plated a pair of runs in the win.
Wahkiakum (0-4) is scheduled to host Napavine on Thursday.
Kalama KO’d by T-Wolves
MORTON — The Chinooks finally got their bats going Monday but their defense couldn’t keep up as they fell 31-9 to Morton-White Pass in C2BL softball action.
Kaiden Linder and Natalie Armstrong handled the pitching duties for the Timberwolves with Linder striking out two batters in as many innings of work. Armstrong, a freshman, was making her career debut in the circle and struck out the side in her only inning.
Kalama (0-4) is scheduled to host Wahkiakum on April 12.