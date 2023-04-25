TOUTLE — Toutle Lake earned a disappointing split of a twin bill with Onalaska Monday which saw the Fighting Ducks lose ground to Adna and Rainier in the Central 2B League standings. The Ducks dropped Game 1 by a score of 9-5, then took a rain-shortened Game 2 8-0 in three innings.

Karlie Smith was handed the loss in the opener after allowing four runs on five hits and three walks over 3 2/3 innings. Naomi Chavez worked the final 3 1/3 innings in relief and allowed five runs, two earned, on six hits and no walks.

Brooklyn Wassell went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Ducks’ offense in the Game 1 loss. Jasmine Smith also had a multi-hit day with a 2-for-4 game and two RBIs.

“Got ourselves in a hole and just couldn’t come back,” Toutle Lake coach Jeff Lake said. “We just got out-pitched. We need to hit the ball if we want to compete. Brooklyn had a good game with four hits and Jasmine added two.”

Lisa Liddell gave up five runs on eight hits and four walks in seven innings. She struck out nine in the win for Onalaska.

The Ducks scored eight runs in the third inning of Game 2 before it was called due to rain. Leah Kirkley had two hits from the nine hole to lead the way. Wassell added another double to her day and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Audrey Kilponen was good for two innings. She allowed just one hit and didn’t walk a batter and had three strikeouts.

“We hit the ball better in Game 2, unfortunately the first game is the one we wanted as it counts in league play,” noted Lake.

Toutle Lake (7-4, 4-2 league) is set to head to Morton-White Pass on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Tigers hit the whammy bar at Wahkiakum

CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum remained winless as it managed only one hit in a 23-3 drubbing versus Napavine on Monday.

Maya Kunkel hit a grand slam and Taylen Evander delivered a double and two RBIs to lead the Tigers’ offense against the overmatched Mules.

Lyla Kirkpatrick gave up one hit and walked four over two innings for Napavine. She allowed two runs in the first and one in the second, but it was merely a minor inconvenience with the Napavine offense earning double digit run tallies in both the first and second innings to open a 23-2 lead.

Wahkiakum (0-8, 0-4 league) will look to notch its first win of the season when it heads to Oakville on Tuesday for a scheduled game at 4 p.m.

Toledo swept by Mounties in double dip

RAINIER, Wash. — Toledo wasn’t able to do much to slow down undefeated Rainier (WA) on the road, Monday. The Riverhawks were swept away in the doubleheader by scores of 14-4 and 14-12.

Though Toledo put up a battle in Game 2, it squandered away an 8-0 lead after the top half of the first inning when it teed off on Rainier’s starting pitcher. The Riverhawks watched as Rainier battled back with three runs in the first, two in third, then four in the fourth and five in the fifth to surge to a 14-10 lead.

Abbie Marcil batted 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Mialeigh Jurica was 1-for-2 with a double for the Riverhawks in the opening game. Marcil followed with a 3-for-4 effort in the night cap and the pair of Quyn Norberg and Rahkelle Miller each had a pair of doubles.

Rainier (10-0, 3-0) remained perfect on the season as Ryleigh Cruse pitched well in Game 1 and drove in three runs at the plate. Toledo’s Bethany Bowen was tagged for 13 runs, eight earned, on 13 hits and a walk over five innings of work.

Toledo (8-5, 3-2) is slated to play at Adna on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Clatskanie falls to Willamina in walk-off

WILLAMINA, Ore. — In one of the best games of Clatskanie’s season, the Tigers fell 4-3 in extra innings as Willamina’s Paisley DeLoe delivered a walk-off single in the eighth inning.

Willamina won its 10th consecutive game after falling behind 2-1 against Kylie Thomas and Clatskanie who saw its three-game winning streak snapped.

The Bulldogs took a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning, but Clatskanie scored in the fifth to tie the game and ultimately force extra innings.

Thomas was the standout performer for Clatskanie as she did it all. At the plate, the senior batted 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs including the game-tying RBI single in the fifth inning to lead the offense. Meagan McClure went 2-for-3 with a double, walk and three runs scored from the leadoff spot.

Clatskanie tied the game at 3-3 in the fifth inning when Thomas drove a single to center field to score McClure. The game stayed knotted at 3-3 until Willamina opened its eighth inning with a walk and a single to put two runners on in front of Paisley DeLoe.

Thomas tried her best to match Willamina’s Laney DeLoe pitch for pitch from the circle. For seven innings and 118 pitches she was outstanding for the Tigers. Thomas allowed four runs, three earned, on six hits and four walks while striking out 10 Bulldogs’ batters in the loss.

Laney DeLoe struck out 18 and walked one over eight innings. She allowed three runs on eight hits.

Clatskanie freshman Joey Sizemore finished the game 1-for-4 off DeLoe with an RBI and two strikeouts.

Clatskanie (7-6, 4-2 league) is scheduled to play at Vernonia on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.