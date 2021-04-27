OSAA Softball: Top-ranked Clatskanie sneaks past Yamhill-Carlton to remain unbeaten

Clatskanie — The Tigers snuck past #10 ranked Yamhill-Carlton (6-3) on Tuesday, winning a close affair, 3-2. With the win, Clatskanie extended their win streak to a program-best, 32 games.
The one run win was as close as the Clatskanie softball team has seen against opponents of a similar size in quite some time. Yamhill is the first 3A team to be within a run of Clatskanie since the Tigers fell to Dayton in the 2018 quarterfinals.
On their home field on Monday, Clatskanie jumped out to an early 1-0 lead when Kylie Thomas hit an RBI double that fell just short of the left-field fence. The double plated Alexis Smith who earlier reached base via a walk.
After the early run, the game would settle into a groove as both pitchers dominated. With only a few hits from each side, Clatskanie maintained a 1-0 advantage through the first three innings.
In the fourth frame, Yamhill-Carlton shocked the small-town crowd when pitcher Briley Ingram helped herself out with a 2-RBI single to put her team ahead 2-1.
However, the lead for Yamhill would put the Tigers in a very familiar position.
Clatskanie coach Kevin Sprague was never nervous because he’s seen up close the grit that holds his team together.
“(I) knew they would need to be mentally tough in this situation,” Sprague said.
After going quiet in the fourth inning, Clatskanie finally found the opportunity to display their tenacity in the fifth. In the bottom of that inning Cloee Mcleod laid down a perfect bunt, to flip the order back to the top. Olivia Sprague followed the bunt up with a perfect slap of her own, and just like that the Tigers were in business. Back-to-back RBIs from Shelby Blodgett and Kylie Thomas gave Clatskanie the lead for good.
Shelby Blodgett shut down Yamhill in the sixth and seventh innings, recording four of her game-high 11 strikeouts on the way out.
Blodgett finished the tilt with seven innings thrown, allowing only one earned run on five hits and striking out 11.
Coach Sprague was pleased with the win and happy deemed the close game as a “necessary” challenge as his team preps for another postseason run.
“I’m really glad we got a game like this in against a good team this early in the season,” coach Sprague said. “There’s a lot of things we can learn from tonight.”
Without a doubt, the player of the game for Clatskanie was Kylie Thomas. Thomas went 2-for-3 at the plate with two of the home team’s three runs batted in. Thomas also made some key plays at third base that helped to spur the Tigers on.
Thomas, a sophomore who lost her freshmen year to COVID, credited an offseason of club softball with helping her to be ready for the big moment in her first truly competitive high school game.
“It felt great to throw back in Eastern Oregon and having my family able to come watch!” Thomas said. “ Our hitters are great, so we know as a pitching staff that if we give good outings then our hitters are going to come through for us.”
Top ranked Clatskanie (5-0) is scheduled to travel to Taft on Wednesday for a Coastal Range League doubleheader.