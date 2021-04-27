OSAA Softball: Top-ranked Clatskanie sneaks past Yamhill-Carlton to remain unbeaten

After going quiet in the fourth inning, Clatskanie finally found the opportunity to display their tenacity in the fifth. In the bottom of that inning Cloee Mcleod laid down a perfect bunt, to flip the order back to the top. Olivia Sprague followed the bunt up with a perfect slap of her own, and just like that the Tigers were in business. Back-to-back RBIs from Shelby Blodgett and Kylie Thomas gave Clatskanie the lead for good.

Shelby Blodgett shut down Yamhill in the sixth and seventh innings, recording four of her game-high 11 strikeouts on the way out.

Blodgett finished the tilt with seven innings thrown, allowing only one earned run on five hits and striking out 11.

Coach Sprague was pleased with the win and happy deemed the close game as a “necessary” challenge as his team preps for another postseason run.

“I’m really glad we got a game like this in against a good team this early in the season,” coach Sprague said. “There’s a lot of things we can learn from tonight.”

Without a doubt, the player of the game for Clatskanie was Kylie Thomas. Thomas went 2-for-3 at the plate with two of the home team’s three runs batted in. Thomas also made some key plays at third base that helped to spur the Tigers on.