OSAA Softball: Tigers throw combined no-no in 19-1 rout of Warrenton

CLATSKANIE — The Clatskanie Tigers opened up Coastal Range League play on Tuesday with a 19-1 rout of Warrenton (1-3) that wound up as a no-hitter after five innings.

The still-defending State champs took the field in Clatskanie for the first time since May 22nd, 2019, and made it a great home-opener for the fans in attendance. Clatskanie started off hot, scoring 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning by peppering the ball around the field and picking up six hits.

That opening frame was highlighted by strong pitching from Shelby Blodgett along with two hard-hit doubles from Kylie Thomas and Alexis Smith.

Leading 11-0, the second inning went by quickly for both teams. Blodgett threw her second consecutive three-up and three-down frame, while Warrenton made the routine plays in the field.

But in the third inning, the Tigers brought in some subs to the lineup and were able to find a way to tack on to their lead.

First, Clatskanie brought in Kaity Sizemore to pitch who put down the Warriors in order. Then, in the bottom half of the third, the Tigers grabbed three runs to extend their lead to 14, just one run short of the 15-run mercy rule.

Olivia Sprague led the Tigers at the plate by going 3-for-4 on the day.