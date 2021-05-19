OSAA Softball: Tigers advance to state semifinals

CLATSKANIE — For the third straight season, Dayton and Clatskanie met in the postseason, but it was Clatskanie who made no mistake winning by way of mercy rule, 12-0.
In 2019, Clatskanie downed Dayton 10-5 to win the most recent state title. The year before that, the Pirates had knocked the Tigers out in the semifinals. In the postseason series tiebreaker, Clatskanie jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
Clatskanie grabbed three runs in the first, six runs in the second, and three more in the third to put the visiting Pirates to bed, using a patient approach at the plate and taking advantage of a sloppy Dayton defense to satisfy the many in attendance for the last game at CHS for the season.
In their final game on their home turf, all six Clatskanie seniors recorded at least one hit, and the Tigers forced Dayton hurler Maddie Fluke to throw 110 pitches in just four innings of work.
The Tigers were led at the plate by Olivia Sprague and in the circle by Shelby Blodgett, a duo that’s been lethal for Clatskanie all season.
Sprague racked up a 2-for-3 day at the plate, adding a walk and scoring three runs herself in the leadoff spot. Two slots behind her, Blodgett also went 2-for-3 with three runs, knocking a double.
In the circle, Blodgett only allowed one hit and walked one, striking out three in the five-inning shutout.
Between Sprague and Blodgett in the order sat Alexis Smith, whose one hit was a loud one — a two-run home run. She added a walk to her final line, scoring twice. In the cleanup spot after Blodgett, Kylie Thomas hit a triple and finished with a team-high five RBIs.
The sound defense was also on display once again for Clatskanie as they made a lot of strong plays in non-favorable conditions.
The victory for Clatskanie (13-1) puts them into the state semifinal where they’ll face No. 5 Burns (11-1) in Springfield, Ore., for the right to go to the state championship game.
Big inning powers Columbians to semis
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Rainier had to travel most of the entire state of Oregon, but the journey was well worth it after a 6-3 win over Cascade Christian to send the Columbians to the semifinals of the state tournament.
All six of Rainier’s runs came in the top of the fourth inning, right after CC had taken a brief 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third. The Columbians managed just four hits on the day — one each from Marla Gonzalez, Reese Schimmel, Kendall Crape, and Paige Schimmel — but added four walks.
Crape finished with two RBIs, and both Schimmels drove in a run apiece.
Kyla Cook threw the whole game in the circle for the Columbians, giving up three runs on seven hits; she struck out six and didn’t walk anybody.