OSAA Softball: Tigers advance to state semifinals

CLATSKANIE — For the third straight season, Dayton and Clatskanie met in the postseason, but it was Clatskanie who made no mistake winning by way of mercy rule, 12-0.

In 2019, Clatskanie downed Dayton 10-5 to win the most recent state title. The year before that, the Pirates had knocked the Tigers out in the semifinals. In the postseason series tiebreaker, Clatskanie jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.

Clatskanie grabbed three runs in the first, six runs in the second, and three more in the third to put the visiting Pirates to bed, using a patient approach at the plate and taking advantage of a sloppy Dayton defense to satisfy the many in attendance for the last game at CHS for the season.

In their final game on their home turf, all six Clatskanie seniors recorded at least one hit, and the Tigers forced Dayton hurler Maddie Fluke to throw 110 pitches in just four innings of work.

The Tigers were led at the plate by Olivia Sprague and in the circle by Shelby Blodgett, a duo that’s been lethal for Clatskanie all season.

Sprague racked up a 2-for-3 day at the plate, adding a walk and scoring three runs herself in the leadoff spot. Two slots behind her, Blodgett also went 2-for-3 with three runs, knocking a double.