GASTON, Ore. — Kylie Thomas pitched Clatskanie to a 15-2 win over Gaston, Wednesday.

Thomas was sharp again for the Tigers from the circle. The senior held Gaston to two unearned runs on one hit, one walk and struck out nine.

Clatskanie scored eight runs in the first inning with five hits including a bases-loaded triple by Meagan McClure with two outs. Her hit gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead. McClure finished the game 1-for-3 with a walk and three RBIs.

Joey Sizemore went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs and Kennedy Johnson batted 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored to lead the Tigers’ offense.

Clatskanie (15-7, 12-3 league) is scheduled to wrap up its regular season on Thursday versus Faith Bible at home at 4:30 p.m.