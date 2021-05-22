OSAA Softball roundup: Tigers and Columbians advance to state final

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Both the Rainier and Clatskanie softball teams opened their Saturdays with wins just outside of Eugene in the OSAA 3A state semifinals, the Columbians beating Pleasant Hill 8-1 and the Tigers taking down Burns 6-3.
The wins set Rainier and Clatskanie up against each other for a Highway 30 Hootenanny with a state title on the line late Saturday. That game was still going as of press deadline. It will be covered online at tdn.com/sports, and the recap will run in Tuesday’s edition of The Daily News.
No. 1 Tigers down Hilanders
Clatskanie took advantage of plenty of gifts, scoring early and holding onto the lead the whole way through in a 6-3 win over Burns.
The Hilanders made nine errors in the field behind Ayla Davies; only two of the six runs Clatskanie tacked on the Burns pitcher ended up being earned.
Olivia Sprague went 2-for-3 at the top of the Tigers’ lineup and got hit by a pitch, coming around to score all three of her times on base. In the Clatskanie cleanup spot, Kylie Thomas also had a two-hit day, smacking a double and finishing with two RBIs. Megan McClure, Kami Harrison, and Kaity Sizemore all added hits for the Tigers.
Shelby Blodgett spun Clatskanie to victory in the circle, allowing two runs on three hits and a pair of walks. She struck out six and needed just 81 pitches to get through the seven-inning complete game.
No. 6 Columbians continue run
In a battle of two lower seeds that pulled off first-round upsets, Rainier struck fast and added two crooked numbers in an 8-1 win over Pleasant Hill.
Eight of Rainier’s nine starters got into the hit column as the Columbians combined for 12 knocks in six innings at the plate. The lone exception was Kyla Cook, who put in more than her fair share for the victory with a three-hit, complete game in the circle with seven strikeouts.
At the dish, Delaney Fortelany went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored, and three RBIs. Right behind her in the No. 3 spot in the order, Reese Schimmel went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run.
The bottom four batters in the Rainier lineup went a combined 7-for-12, with Jamie Knox, Kendall Crape, and Ryli Gray all going 2-for-3.