OSAA Softball roundup: Tigers and Columbians advance to state final

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Both the Rainier and Clatskanie softball teams opened their Saturdays with wins just outside of Eugene in the OSAA 3A state semifinals, the Columbians beating Pleasant Hill 8-1 and the Tigers taking down Burns 6-3.

The wins set Rainier and Clatskanie up against each other for a Highway 30 Hootenanny with a state title on the line late Saturday. That game was still going as of press deadline. It will be covered online at tdn.com/sports, and the recap will run in Tuesday’s edition of The Daily News.

No. 1 Tigers down Hilanders

Clatskanie took advantage of plenty of gifts, scoring early and holding onto the lead the whole way through in a 6-3 win over Burns.

The Hilanders made nine errors in the field behind Ayla Davies; only two of the six runs Clatskanie tacked on the Burns pitcher ended up being earned.

Olivia Sprague went 2-for-3 at the top of the Tigers’ lineup and got hit by a pitch, coming around to score all three of her times on base. In the Clatskanie cleanup spot, Kylie Thomas also had a two-hit day, smacking a double and finishing with two RBIs. Megan McClure, Kami Harrison, and Kaity Sizemore all added hits for the Tigers.