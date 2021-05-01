 Skip to main content
OSAA Softball: Rainier wrecks Willamina on the road
OSAA Softball

OSAA Softball: Rainier wrecks Willamina on the road

Softball stock

Home plate waits for a batter at R.A. Long's softball stadium.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

WILLAMINA, Ore. — The Columbians had nearly free run to do as they pleased, Friday, as they dropped Willamina 15-1 in Oregon 3A softball action.

Jamie Knox handled the pitching responsibilities for the Columbians, spinning six innings with six hits and one run against her while striking out six batters.

Rainier belted out 17 hits on the day in order to pound out the win. Alexis Crape led the charge with a 4-for-5 effort at the plate that included three RBIs. Haley Schimmel added a hit and four RBIs to keep the turnstiles spinning for the visitors.

Marla Gonzalez, Kylee Crape and Lacey Makinson each added multiple hits to the winning tally.

