RAINIER — Rainier was swept by Valley Catholic at home in a twin bill as its offense squandered opportunities in a 12-5 Game 1 loss before fading in the nightcap, 15-4.

Valley Catholic was led by Madison Groshong in the opener who drove in three runs with a 2-for-5 night at the plate with a double and two runs scored. Caitlin Queen was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Rainier was unable to put together any big innings despite collecting 13 total hits in Wednesday’s opening contest.

Miley Cook drew the start for the Columbians and wasn’t her sharpest over the seven innings. She was tagged for 10 runs on 10 hits and seven walks. Cook also hit a batter and threw four wild pitches to go with three strikeouts.

Rylee Hill batted 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs and Cook went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI to lead the Columbians’ offense in the opener.

Rainier flipped its pitching in Game 2 with Kylie Altenhein taking the ball in the circle to start and Cook following in the third inning. Altenhein pitched two innings and allowed six runs on eight hits and a pair of walks. A five-run second inning was Altenhein’s undoing. The Valiants claimed a 6-3 lead a half inning after Rainier secured its first lead across either game.

Cook was able to hold Valley Catholic’s offense at bay over the third and fourth innings, limiting it to just one run, before the Valiants came back aggressively in the fifth by pouring on eight runs to take complete control of the game.

Valley Catholic pitcher Mary Crosby earned the win in both games. She pitched a total of 12 innings in which she allowed eight earned runs on 20 hits and seven walks.

The losses dropped Rainier to 6-15 overall and 5-12 in league play to end the regular season in fifth place in the 3A Coastal Range League standings.