JOHN DAY, Ore. — Clatskanie saw its State playoff run come to an end in an 8-0 loss to Grant Union, Friday, on the diamond.

The Tiger' ace, Kylie Thomas, was touched up for eight runs on 10 hits and two walks over six innings of work.

The Prospectors tagged Thomas for three home runs including one in the first inning by Savannah Waterson before adding two more runs in the fifth to boost their lead out to 4-0 with another solo home run, this time from pitcher Drew Williams.

Waterson was the outstanding player of the game. She finished the night 3-for-4 with two home runs, including a grand slam in the sixth, and six RBIs to lead the Prospectors into the 2A semifinals. The grand slam gave Grant Union an 8-0 lead.

Grant Union, meanwhile, got an outstanding effort from its starter, Williams, to make the early lead hold. Williams pitched a shutout and held Clatskanie to five hits while striking out 13 and walking four in seven innings.

Joey Sizemore led Clatskanie at the plate. The junior batted 2-for-3 with a double. Kyrielle White went 1-for-2 and Kennedy Johnson went 1-for-3 for the Tigers.

Clatskanie's season came to an end with an overall record of 17-8.