CLATSKANIE — In front of its largest crowd of the season, the home town Tigers got a strong start from Kylie Thomas and used aggressive baserunning to defeat Pilot Rock 4-1 in the second round of the 2A State tournament, Wednesday.

Thomas was outstanding for Clatskanie to earn the victory and push her team to the 2A State quarterfinals. The senior right-hander was locked in from the start. Thomas struck out the side in the first inning to amplify the energy of her Tigers’ teammates and Clatskanie supporters.

That energy was noticeable from the first inning on with a large contingent of Clatskanie supporters on hand for the biggest softball game in town since the Tigers were winning State titles on the regular.

Thomas then went on to no-hit Pilot Rock through the first six innings. Down to their final three outs the Rockets finally flipped their approach at the plate and managed to string three consecutive singles together.

Looking a little rattled thanks to the bases-loaded jam with no outs, Thomas channeled her inner Tony Robbins to spread some calm through her body via positive thinking.

“I was thinking, ‘I struck these girls out once, I can get them to either ground out, pop out or I can strike them out again,’” Thomas explained. “I don’t know if you saw, but I was talking to myself up there and I was just saying, ‘You can do it, you can do it, you can do it.’ Because it was literally seventh inning, bases are loaded (and) I had zero outs. I read online if you talk to yourself positively, (the outcome) will come out positive. So that’s what I was trying.”

Those positive reinforcements helped as Thomas was able to come back after Pilot Rock scored it lone run. A strikeout against Hailey Thime (pronounced “Timmy”), a ground ball from Kashley Golden which turned into a 6-2 out thanks to a stellar play by shortstop Meagan McClure and a comebacker from Teagan Thornton was all she needed to end the game.

Thomas’ final line included those three hits, three walks, one hit batter, one run allowed and 11 strikeouts in seven innings of work.

Thomas admitted the three runs her offense scored in the third inning (she was in the middle of that, too) provided her with the confidence to pitch the way she did in the circle.

“I told the girls, ‘I need some cushion here. Like, I have to have something to work with. We’re going to have to pump it up and get going,’ because it’s nerve-wracking for me,” said Thomas.

Clatskanie opened a 3-0 lead in the third inning when McClure came around to score on a wild pitch after a walk and stolen base. Catcher Joey Sizemore followed with a walk and made it 2-0 Tigers on a throwing error by Pilot Rock’s catcher in the attempt to throw Sizemore out at second. Later, Kayden Byrum singled to bring in Thomas to make the score 3-0.

Clatskanie coach Teauna Hughes credited the team’s aggressive baserunning as the difference in the game offensively.

“I knew that it was going to be about our baserunning and the girls did very well on the bases, were very aggressive and it set the tone for us,” noted Hughes.

The early lead allowed Thomas to settle in and pitch with confidence until the final out. She continued to pound the strike zone, pitching to contact to allow her defense to make plays behind her.

At least that was the idea. Pilot Rock struggled to make contact for the majority of the game as nine of the first 15 outs were recorded via strikeout.

Clatskanie tallied a fourth run in the fifth inning as McClure scored her second run of the game on a fly ball off the bat of Sizemore that was dropped in right field. McClure was one of the spark plugs for the Tigers as an aggressive baserunner. She was on base all three times with a pair of walks and reached on an error. She stole a base and scored two runs.

“I’m just trying to be super picky and patient with my at-bats," said McClure. "I’m not going to swing at anything (out of the zone) and that’s how I got on base in my first plate appearance."

The Tigers’ offense finished with four hits. Sizemore went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run. Thomas was 1-for-3, Karielle Carlson batted 1-for-3 and Byrum finished 1-for-3 with an RBI.

“I think we’re pretty high up right now,” Thomas commented on the Tigers' confidence as a team. “I feel like we’re all feeling it and we’re all here for each other. You heard the energy that we had today. It was insane. I don’t think we’ve had energy like that (all season). We definitely beat theirs and that wins games.”

Pilot Rock finished with five errors that all came before their first hit in the game.

After enjoying a bye in the first round, Clatskanie will head off to John Day to meet Grant Union on Friday at 3 p.m. Coach Hughes looked ahead to the matchup with the No. 2 seed, noting it will be a major test for her team.

“They’re tough," said Hughes. "I think they’re ranked number two, but if we stick to our gameplan and trust ourselves, I think we’re going to battle."