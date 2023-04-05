CLATSKANIE — Kylie Thomas doesn’t claim to be a pitcher. On her tournament team, Thomas plays either first base or third base, and the infield is where she will play when she gets to Corban University in Salem.

And yet, given Clatskanie’s need for her experience and strike-throwing ability, the corner infielder has gladly accepted the responsibility of being the Tigers’ No. 1 pitcher in her senior season. She’s worked hard to get better. Tuesday’s complete game performance proved to even Thomas herself that she has.

Thomas struck out a career-best 18 batters in a 6-1 win in Clatskanie's 2A-1 Northwest League opener versus Vernonia. The senior right-hander carried a shutout into the seventh before the Loggers plated a run against her. Her final line showed one run on five hits and three walks to go with her 18 strikeouts.

Thomas largely worked ahead of the Loggers’ hitters with a two-seamer and occasional changeup. The two-seamer generated several late swings and generally gave Vernonia (2-4, 0-1 league) fits trying to put the ball in play for seven innings.

The amount of late swings surprised Thomas, who knows she doesn’t have the greatest velocity.

“I wasn’t even throwing my fastball because it has been a little wonky recently, not going to lie,” Thomas acknowledged. “So my two-seam is so much faster than my fastball, but when they swing late, it looks so much faster than it actually is.”

Thomas has been working hard on her pitching, and Clatskanie coach Teauna Hughes believes that effort is beginning to show. The changeup is a new element to Thomas’ arsenal.

“She’s actually been working on her pitching. She’s put in extra work to be our No. 1 pitcher,” Hughes said. “That’s what she worked on this past Sunday. So if she keeps it up, it’s going to be lights out.”

Thomas’ domination of the Loggers over seven innings allowed the Clatskanie lineup to slowly take control of the game against Vernonia starter Hayden Rau.

Rau, a freshman right-hander, pitched well despite taking the loss. The freshman allowed six runs, three earned, on eight hits, four walks and a hit batter in six innings.

Clatskanie opened a 1-0 lead in the first inning and then tacked on three more in the third inning thanks to a pair of errors from the Loggers’ defense behind her. The miscues prolonged the inning, allowing Kayden Byrum and Karielle Carlson to drive in runs as Clatskanie built a 4-0 lead.

Carlson finished the game 2-for-2 with a double, walk and an RBI to lead the Tigers’ offense. Joey Sizemore also batted 2-for-2 with a double, triple, walk and an RBI.

“It felt amazing to be back out there again and get this win,” Carlson said. “I think it’s a lot of fun especially when we’re ahead. Everyone’s attitude is up, and we’re all really hyped.”

While their starter was punching tickets like a theater clerk, the Tigers added two more runs in the fifth inning to take a 6-0 lead. Kennedy Johnson led off the inning with a walk, scored on Sizemore’s triple and Sizemore came home on Paige Taylor’s groundout.

Vernonia was able to finally get to Thomas in the seventh inning after a one-out walk came around to score following a stolen base and a two-out single from sophomore Momi Leininger. Leininger batted 2-for-4 with the RBI and Kaylee Whiteman finished 3-for-3 with three singles and two stolen bases to lead the Loggers’ offense.

Tuesday’s win was a boon for Clatskanie which needed a return to the field after a pair of nonleague losses to Scio and Rainier while seeing a number of their scheduled games, including Monday’s versus Willamina, canceled because of rain and poor field conditions.

Thomas said Thursday’s 13-3 loss to 4A Astoria of the Cowapa League is a loss that will ultimately help Clatskanie as it enters its league season.

“I think it definitely helped playing the bigger schools,” she said. “We see bigger competition, girls that play tournament ball.”

Her coach echoed that sentiment.

“I think playing those bigger teams just helps with our confidence,” Hughes said. “It helps get us more relaxed in the box, seeing those better, bigger schools. And then playing in our 2A league, it’s quite a difference going from 4A to 2A.”

Clatskanie (4-4, 1-0) is currently slated to return to the field on Friday at St. Paul for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.