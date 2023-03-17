CLATSKANIE — Playing the second game in as many days, this time against its long time rival Rainier, Clatskanie held on for a 15-12 victory behind an 11-run third inning in a marathon game that lasted three hours and 28 minutes.

The two sides combined for 22 walks, three hit batters, 14 hits and one medical emergency.

Clatskanie freshman Joey Sizemore was the standout performer of the day. Batting from the cleanup spot in the Clatskanie order, Sizemore went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and a walk for four RBIs and three runs scored. She also stole two bases while she was at it.

Sizemore’s homer came in the first inning with the game tied 1-1 and a runner on second base. The right-handed hitter drove a fastball over the middle of the plate out to straight away centerfield where it landed directly on the hood of a white SUV that picked a bad parking spot.

Sizemore was also instrumental in the Tigers’ 11-run third inning in which 15 Tigers came to the plate. Sizemore batted twice in the frame, each time she came up with an RBI hit, a double in her first plate appearance and a single in her second.

For a girl playing in just her second varsity game, it’s easy to see that she doesn’t lack for confidence. Sizemore said she’s been playing softball for a dozen year already and it shows in her quick, short stroke and instincts for the game.

“I think confidence is one of the biggest parts and just seeing the ball well,” said Sizemore. “Keeping your head on the ball and putting the best swing on it.”

When she was told that she dented the car beyond the fence in centerfield, Sizemore felt guilty.

“I wanted to know whose car that was because I felt bad,” admitted Sizemore. “I don’t think they’re going to want to park there anymore, though.”

Tigers’ senior Kylie Thomas was back in the circle one day after pitching all seven innings in the win over Naselle. She was relieved with one out in the second inning, though, after an ugly incident in the field in which her third baseman, sophomore Julie Erickson, backed into Thomas’ throw attempt to second base after she fielded a Rainier bunt and turned to make a play.

Erickson took the softball square to the side of her skull from no more than five feet away and immediately crumpled to the dirt. As the ball ricocheted away, Rainier’s two base runners both scored on the play to tie the game at 3-3. Clatskanie wasn’t concerned about preventing the runs though; all concern was for their injured teammate.

Erickson would eventually get up and walk off the field under her own power. The Tigers’ coaching staff attended to her with an ice pack when she exited the game. The incident jarred several of Clatskanie’s players, especially Thomas who cut loose the throw that beaned Erickson. Mentally affected by the play, Thomas swapped positions with Sizemore at shortstop, leaving her freshman teammate to take over in the circle.

“It was a good battle between both teams,” Clatskanie coach Teauna Hughes said. “We had a little injury scare there. She’s doing fine. I held her out because we’ve got three games this weekend. She says she’s good, but you don’t want to mess with a (possible) concussion. A lot of the girls got shaken up by that.”

Sizemore struggled to find the strike zone over her four innings of work against the Columbians’ lineup. She handed out 14 free passes with two hit batters and 12 walks. Rainier scored eight runs off the freshman with the aid of just one hit.

Rainer fought its way back into the game against Sizemore after trailing 14-5 through three innings. The Columbians scored two in the fourth and five more runs in the sixth inning to cut Clatskanie’s lead to 14-12.

Holding the Tigers’ offense down momentarily was Miley Cook who returned to the circle in the fourth inning after pitching the first two frames and taking a one-inning hiatus. All told, Cook pitched five innings and allowed four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six. The Tigers did the majority of their damage against freshmen Kylie Altenhein and Nicole Hudson who combined to work the third inning.

The Rainier comeback fell short when Thomas returned to the mound with one out in the sixth to relieve Sizemore. Thomas’ experience showed as she quickly set to throwing strikes. Her final line was three innings pitched, three hits, four runs, one earned, with five strikeouts and two walks.

“She knows those challenges. She knows how to dig deep,” Hughes said. “Kylie just came and she closed it for us.”

And that's exactly what she set out to do.

“I promised everyone that we were not losing that game. It’s Rainier, we’re not losing,” Thomas said.

Kurston Fortner led the Columbians offensively with a 1-for-2 day at the plate with two walks, two runs scored and an RBI. Lacey Makinson reached base four times from the leadoff spot.

Rainier (0-1 overall) coach Jim Knox liked the fight his team showed. It did not quit despite falling behind by nine runs in the first three innings. The Columbians are working with an inexperienced roster this season with seven freshmen in tow at the moment.

“With having this many freshmen in, you kind of need a baseline to start with to know where we’re at,” Knox noted. “We have to see all the pitchers throw. We’ve had four freshman come in this year, they’re going to get pitching time in JV and varsity, mix them in, see where we’re at. And for a while (tonight) the communication between pitcher and catcher was a little off. You’re going to get that in your first game.”

Other offensive leaders for Clatskanie included Thomas who went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two walks. Catcher Meagan McClure batted 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored from the leadoff spot. Freshman Kayden Byrum filled in for the injured Erickson and came up with a two-RBI double in the big third inning.

“It took us a little while to get back into the game,” admitted Hughes. “We finally did thanks to our senior leadership and a couple hot bats in our freshman Kaden Byrum and we had Joey Sizemore with a hot bat.”

Clatskanie (2-0) was set to play its third game in a row on Friday at Weston-McEwen before playing a doubleheader at Pilot Rock on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.

Ranier is scheduled to play at Sheridan on Monday.