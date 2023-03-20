PILOT ROCK, Ore. — Freshman Joey Sizemore is quickly making her presence felt for the Clatskanie varsity team. Sizemore was strong on both ends of the field in the Tigers’ doubleheader split against Pilot Rock, Saturday.

Sizemore started Game 1 in the circle, which Clatskanie lost 2-0 as it was shut down by Ava Ellis over seven innings. Ellis allowed just four hits and three walks while striking out 10 to hold the Tigers scoreless for the first time this season.

Sizemore, though, was the lone bright spot in opener for the Tigers. Sizemore struggled in her first two appearances pitching, but against the Rockets the Tigers’ freshman grapefruit slinger was dominant, if still a bit wild. She held Pilot Rock hitless over six frames allowing two unearned runs on seven walks and struck out 11 batters.

In Game 2, Sizemore batted 3-for-4 with five RBI including a two-run homer to carry Clatskanie to a 13-3 win.

Sizemore launched her second home run of the season in the first inning off of Ellis, who pitched Game 2 as well for the Rockets. Sizemore added an RBI triple in the sixth inning.

Ellis wasn’t nearly as dominant in Game 2, perhaps affected by the workload. She allowed 11 runs (nine earned) on 11 hits and four walks. She gave up two homers and struck out eight in the loss.

Kylie Thomas hit a solo homer in the first inning for Clatskanie going yard out of the leadoff spot. Sizemore’s two-run blast gave Clatskanie an early 3-0 lead.

Pilot Rock answered back immediately with three runs against Sizemore in the circle.

Sizemore was lifted after one inning in which she gave up three runs, all earned, on two hits and two hit batters. She also unleashed two wild pitches and struck out two Rockets.

Clatskanie added three more runs in the second for a 6-3 lead, one in the fourth and then scored six runs in the sixth by sending 11 girls to the plate.

There were plenty of offensive standouts for the Tigers beyond their impact Sizemore, though, with freshman Kayden Byrum batted 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Thomas finished 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBI.

Clatskanie (3-2 overall) gets a week to rest up before heading to Scio in another non-league contest on Monday, March 27.