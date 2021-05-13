Oregon softball: Clatskanie sweeps Willamina to wrap up regular season

CLATSKANIE — The Clatskanie softball team capped off its regular season with two big wins by identical scorelines, beating Willamina 12-1 twice on Thursday.

Shelby Blodgett and Kaity Sizemore both tossed five-inning complete games for the Tigers; neither allowed an earned run.

Blodgett did it all in Game 1, going 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and a home run on top of striking out eight and only allowing one hit in the circle. Across the two games, Alexis Smith made the most noise, going yard in each contest and following up a two-run, two-RBI performance in Game 1 with a 4-for-4 outing in Game 2, with four more runs driven in.

But Blodgett and Smith were just pieces in a lineup that produced from top to bottom in of the day’s games. The Tigers combined for 23 hits in the nine innings at the plate, putting up crooked numbers six times.

Kylie Thomas went a combined 4-for-5 on the day with a walk. Olivia Sprague went 3-for-3 with a triple in Game 2 and was also hit by a pitch, coming home to score all four times she reached base. Megan McClure had hits in both games, driving in two runs in the first and another in the second.