Oregon softball: Clatskanie sweeps Willamina to wrap up regular season

CLATSKANIE — The Clatskanie softball team capped off its regular season with two big wins by identical scorelines, beating Willamina 12-1 twice on Thursday.
Shelby Blodgett and Kaity Sizemore both tossed five-inning complete games for the Tigers; neither allowed an earned run.
Blodgett did it all in Game 1, going 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and a home run on top of striking out eight and only allowing one hit in the circle. Across the two games, Alexis Smith made the most noise, going yard in each contest and following up a two-run, two-RBI performance in Game 1 with a 4-for-4 outing in Game 2, with four more runs driven in.
But Blodgett and Smith were just pieces in a lineup that produced from top to bottom in of the day’s games. The Tigers combined for 23 hits in the nine innings at the plate, putting up crooked numbers six times.
Kylie Thomas went a combined 4-for-5 on the day with a walk. Olivia Sprague went 3-for-3 with a triple in Game 2 and was also hit by a pitch, coming home to score all four times she reached base. Megan McClure had hits in both games, driving in two runs in the first and another in the second.
In Game 1, Willamina’s unearned run came in the top of the second, on the heels of the first of just two scoreless frames for Clatskanie all day, putting the visitors up for the briefest of times. The Tigers came right back to take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning, added seven runs in the fourth, and plated three more in the fifth to take the 10-run lead necessary to end the game early.
Fully rolling by the end of the first game, Clatskanie’s offense stayed humming through the break and struck hard in Game 2 — once again, after one unearned run gave the Bulldogs a short 1-0 lead in the top of the first. The Tigers hammered out four runs in their first trip to the plate before pounding out four more in the second and three in the third, then adding one more for good measure in the fourth.
Sizemore struck out five in her five innings of work in Game 2,allowing four hits but no walks.
Clatskanie (12-1) is slated to begin its postseason path next week.