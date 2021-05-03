Monarchs roll Beavers before playoff rematch

WOODLAND — The weekend was a perfect time for a warm up between 2A Greater St. Helens League softball rivals as Mark Morris hit their way to an 11-6 win. That result set the Beavers and Monarchs up for a rematch that was scheduled to take place Monday afternoon.

Megan Jenkins spun a complete game for Mark Morris and had to use some guts and guile to do it. With just three strikeouts on her sheet, Jenkins scattered seven hits and one walk while allowing just four earned runs.

But the Monarch bats were the story on Saturday with 11 hits from eight different players.

“Bats stayed hot and girls stayed focused,” Mark Morris coach Chris Mejia said.

Mark Morris erupted for four runs in the second inning and added three more in the third frame. Hallie Watson led the Monarchs with two hits and a home run. Natalie Mejia was also 2-for-3 in the win.

Woodland got on the board first, though, with three runs in the first and another in the second inning. Leanna Russell led Woodland with a 3-for-4 effort at the plate that included a double. Gabby Silveria hit a home run for Woodland.