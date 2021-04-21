Kelso can’t overcome Battle Ground bats

BATTLE GROUND — The Kelso softball team tasted defeat for the first time this season, falling to Battle Ground 10-2 on the road.

“They had pitching, they had good hitting, and were well-coached,” coach Dean Sorenson said. “They’re a pretty solid softball team. It’s not that we played bad; they were a pretty good team and it wasn’t our day.”

Kelso’s lone offense of the day came from Kaci McNew, who sent her first career home run over the fence for a two-run shot in the top of the second inning. Sorenson said McNew also provided multiple highlight-reel level plays in the outfield, covering the grass against a Battle Ground offense that spent the game spraying balls all over the place.

Aside from McNew’s shot, though, Kelso only managed two hits — one apiece by Kaydence Mackin and Hailey Jackson — and couldn’t find its way back onto the scoreboard.

“Their first pitcher had a nice riseball, and we just couldn’t lay off of it and couldn’t make contact on it,” Sorenson said.

Mackin took the ball in the start for the Hilanders but didn’t make it through the first inning, allowing four runs on two hits and getting two outs. Jackson took over and got Kelso out of the first without any more damage done, then saw the rest of the game out.