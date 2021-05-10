Highway 30 Hootenanny: Clatskanie softball splits with Rainier, clinches league title

RAINIER — In the Highway 30 Hootenanny, the first to six runs wins — at least this season, anyway.
After Clatskanie and Rainier split their league doubleheader on Monday, all three contests have been within two runs and each time the winning team finished with six runs.
Rainier won the early game 6-5, and in doing so, snapped the Tigers' years long winning streak. But Clatskanie got its revenge in game two with a 6-4 win to take the season series over the Columbians, and to clinch the 3A Coastal Range League Championship.
The Columbians defined consistency in Game One as they plated a run in each inning they went to bat. Clatskanie struck first with a run in the top half of the first inning, but the Columbians answered on an RBI single from Alexis Crape.
The Columbians kept building slowly, inning by inning, with an exclamation point in the third when Reese Schimmel connected with an offering and drove it over the wall for a solo home run to give the Columbians a 3-1 lead.
After Rainier scored on an error in the fourth, the Tigers began to fight back in the fifth when Olivia Sprague turned on an inside pitch and sent it over the right field wall for a solo homer.
Crape had Rainier’s answer in the bottom of the inning with an RBI double that bounced off the wall to score Delaney Fortelany to put the Columbians up 5-2.
Clatskanie continued to inch closer in the sixth when Kalani Ausmus legged out an infield single that brought Kaity Sizemore in to score. The Tigers added another run on a sacrifice fly from Sprague to cut the Rainier lead to one.
Rainier was able to bump the lead back up to two when Kendall Crape came in to score on a wild pitch in the bottom of the game's penultimate frame.
That left Clatskanie had one last shot in the seventh.
Alexis Smith led the inning off with a single and made it to third on a Shelby Blodgett double the next at-bat. Smith then scored on a fielder’s choice that moved the game’s tying run to third. But a miscommunication on a suicide squeeze attempt resulted in the second out before a groundout ended the game with the tying run stranded on third base.
Rainier’s Kyla Cook picked up the win and pitched all seven innings and allowed four runs on eight hits for the Columbians.
Blodgett also went the distance in the circle for Clatskanie. She allowed six runs on 11 hits for the game.
“We played error free in the first game,” Rainier coach Jim Knox said.
Although they never broke through with a big inning, Knox said he liked the Columbians’ consistency.
“The girls just have to combine hits together to make it happen,” Knox said.
Crape finished 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs to lead the Columbians. Schimmel also finished 2-for-3 and tacked on an RBI on her solo shot.
Olivia Sprague was seeing the ball well as she went 3-for-4 with an RBI, also on a solo homer
In the rubber match, the Columbians finally found their big inning, but the Tigers did too.
Kylie Thomas got the Tigers on the board with an RBI double in the top half of the first inning. Crape then answered for Rainier with a two-run homer in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead right back. After the first scoreless inning of the night, Crape struck again in the third, this time on a solo homer, to give Rainier a 4-1 lead.
Running out of time, and outs, Clatskanie finally found their answer with a four-run fifth inning. After scoring on a fielder’s choice and a single from Smith, Sizemore came through with a two-RBI single up the middle to give the Tigers a 5-4 lead.
“I needed a base hit, that’s all I needed,” Sizemore said. “I like having three balls and a full count because then they have to throw me a strike.”
Rainier managed to load the bases in the bottom half of the inning and looked poised to take the lead, but the Tigers got out of the jam and held off the Columbians.
Smith then picked up another RBI in the top of the seventh inning with a double to give Clatskanie a 6-4 lead.
Rainier couldn’t put together another scoring opportunity and the Tigers held on to split the doubleheader and take the league crown.
Blodgett and Cook both went the distance again, but this time it was Blodgett who picked up the win.
Smith led Clatskanie on offense and finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Crape was on fire for Rainier and finished 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs.
“I thought in the first game that we were maybe playing hero ball,” Clatskanie coach Kevin Sprague said. “We were trying to be too (focused on) one play, instead of stringing hits together and that kind of thing, and then I thought we did a better job of that in the second game.”
Olivia Sprague said the Tigers never lost faith, even when down 4-1 and after dropping the day's opening game.
“We have confidence in each other and we trust each other and our bats and our gloves and we know that we can get out of anything,” she said.
The Tigers and Columbians entertained fans with three tightly contested matchups this season, something that's come to be expected when these two teams match up along Highway 30.
“Games like that are fun to play because you know Rainier is going to be confident, they’re going to be well-coached, so you’re going to have to come with your A-game, because they’re going to play it,” coach Sprague said.