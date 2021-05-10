Highway 30 Hootenanny: Clatskanie softball splits with Rainier, clinches league title

Rainier couldn’t put together another scoring opportunity and the Tigers held on to split the doubleheader and take the league crown.

Blodgett and Cook both went the distance again, but this time it was Blodgett who picked up the win.

Smith led Clatskanie on offense and finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Crape was on fire for Rainier and finished 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs.

“I thought in the first game that we were maybe playing hero ball,” Clatskanie coach Kevin Sprague said. “We were trying to be too (focused on) one play, instead of stringing hits together and that kind of thing, and then I thought we did a better job of that in the second game.”

Olivia Sprague said the Tigers never lost faith, even when down 4-1 and after dropping the day's opening game.

“We have confidence in each other and we trust each other and our bats and our gloves and we know that we can get out of anything,” she said.

The Tigers and Columbians entertained fans with three tightly contested matchups this season, something that's come to be expected when these two teams match up along Highway 30.