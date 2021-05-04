Highway 30 Hootenanny: Clatskanie softball clips Columbians with walk-off

The score would remain knotted at 1-1 until the bottom of the third. In the bottom half, Shelby Blodgett singled to left to score Olivia Sprague, which was followed up by Sizemore scoring Alexis Smith from third on a groundout.

Leading 3-1 after three innings, there would be another set of scoreless frames from Blodgett and Kyla Cook in the circle. Cook and Blodgett were dominant when facing the bottom parts of the order, which accounted for most of the zeroes that were thrown up.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the fifth frame, Rainier was able to cut their deficit in half when Central Washington commit Reese Schimmel tripled to deep left field. The triple plated Ryli Gray from first base once again with two outs.

As the pendulum continued to swing back-and-forth, Alexis Smith stepped to the plate for Clatskanie with Sprague on first. Smith then unloaded on an 0-1 pitch, sending it over the right field fence.

“It didn’t even feel like a home run to be honest, I thought it’d be a double but it kept on going. To have a home run in such a big game feels so good, it’s great to see a lot of my hard work pay off.”

The home run put Clatskanie up 5-2, a lead that looked highly likely to be good enough for the win, but Rainier again refused to back down.