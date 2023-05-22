CHEHALIS — The Lumberjills piqued a full cord of interest this season.

Early on looky-loos would stop by The Lumberjill Yard to see how far R.A. Long had fallen after graduating a magnificent crop of seniors last year. Then, after picking up a few wins here and there, curious onlookers would stop by the ballpark to see if the apparent improvements were a fluke. And as the season was coming down the home stretch those oglers began showing up in droves, just trying to lay eyes on the pitcher who couldn’t stop striking people out.

Finally, last Friday at Recreation Park in the Mint City, the Lumberjills managed to draw a horde of fans to the diamond for one more look at a team that continued to defy expectations but had yet to convince everyone that they were for real.

After dispatching last year’s defending state champions from Tumwater with an 11-0 victory in a loser-out, winner-to-State game in the district tournament, R.A. Long has finally passed the eye test for everyone who took the time to look. And through it all there’s been one set of eyeballs that simply could not turn away; R.A. Long catcher Ava Rodman.

While sitting in her crouch, Rodman, a junior, has had her eyes peeled behind her face mask as she soaked in every step of the team’s turnaround. Speaking with the Lumberjills’ backstop, one can tell she’s been convinced of her team’s merits for quite some time now. It’s everyone else who stopped by the ballpark this year that she and her teammates were working so hard to prove it to.

And with a berth to the state tournament in hand, the Lumberjills were able to enjoy the weekend knowing that they’d accomplished a huge part of that mission.

Without question, R.A. Long’s success rides or dies on pitcher Jadyn Terry’s right arm. The senior Lumberjill struck out 45 batters in three games at the district tournament and pitched every inning along the way.

During the home stretch of the regular season, when the Lumberjills were scrapping for playoff position, Terry punched out 16, 20, and 19 batters, respectively, over R.A. Long’s final three league games to clinch a second place finish in the 2A GSHL. The game before that streak started she struck out just a baker’s dozen, but also managed a no-hitter against Fort Vancouver.

And as the Lumberjills rolled into the playoffs Terry kept rolling along too. In their tournament opener against Centralia she struck out 18 batters in a tough luck loss. Then in a loser-out game against Columbia River she struck out 15 Rapids in a complete game shutout. And then against those hardware owning T-Birds the Lumberjills' ace delivered again with a dozen strikeouts in a complete game, 1-0 win.

All of that has come to be expected now, but going back a couple months helps reveal just how far the Lumberjills have come. Way back on March 20, R.A. Long welcomed Tumwater to The Lumberjills Yard on a cold and blustery day. In fact, the only thing that was hot was the T-Birds offense which hammered away for a convincing 11-0 win over the Jills. It was a performance that in no way foreshadowed how their most recent matchup would turn out.

Talking to Rodman, while still suited up in her tools of ignorance after the postgame celebration photos, there’s been several factors behind the Lumberjills big turnaround.

“I think Jadyn and I have great chemistry,” Rodman said. “We’re always on the same page and that makes it like 20 times better. Towards the beginning of the year we weren’t quite there and now I think we’ve got it solid.”

And as the two have learned how to most effectively attack opposing hitters, Rodman has developed an appreciation for Terry’s rise ball, calling it her best pitch with a diabolical laugh.

Then she added, “Her curve is pretty wicked, too.”

Those sorts of improvements have not been lost on R.A. Long skipper Dave McDaniel. From his perch in the dugout he’s watched along while his starting battery ironed out the particulars of their connections to maximum effect.

“(Ava’s) calling the game and working the ball. We always talk about it together to go inside, outside, up and down,” McDaniel said. “She has to understand and adapt to how the umpire is calling the game, and she has done a great job adapting to that. She struggled early in the season, and not a lot of catchers can handle a pitcher like Jadyn, but she has done a great job for us.”

This was Rodman’s first year as the everyday catcher, so it’s understandable that the players needed a few games to find their groove. And with players into new positions all over the diamond for R.A. Long this spring those sorts of growing pains were a common sight in the season’s first half. From her station behind home plate there was one player in particular whose improvements with the leather were most obvious to Rodman; third baseman Nicole Walker.

Against Tumwater last week Walker came up clutch with a miraculous diving catch on a bunt attempt by the T-Birds as they attempted to gain some traction on the bases without even swinging the bat.

“She had an amazing diving catch. I don’t even know how she got to that,” Rodman said.

Not that Rodman was surprised by the effort.

“(Nicole) literally dives for everything and puts 100% effort in,” she noted.

Rodman also gave a tip of her cap to freshman Mikayla Sorenson who stepped in at first base on short notice against Tumwater after an injury put the lineup in flux once more. And facing the T-Birds, Sorenson was tested repeatedly as the girls in green attempted to manipulate the game with small ball.

“Mikayla stepped in today and did an amazing job with bunt situations,” Rodman said.

The fact that the T-Birds elected to play small ball was not a surprise to the Lumberjills skipper. However, after several games full of defensive lapses early in the season he was certainly pleased with the way things played out with their season on the line.

“We always expect that because that’s what I would do as a coach when I see a player that is always in the paper and known for striking out 18 or 19 hitters,” McDaniel said. “It’s always a good strategy to put the ball in play and make the defense work and hope the ball gets thrown away.”

On Sunday the Lumberjills learned their draw for the state tournament and they were not rewarded handsomely for their efforts. R.A. Long was given the No. 16 seed and will have to play No. 1 North Kitsap in the opening round of the state tournament later this week. But that assignment is unlikely to change the feelings of Rodman and her peers who have had to overcome so much already in order to earn the opportunity to knock off the top seed on Day 1.

Those emotions were clearly expressed by Rodman last Friday before she even got around to peeling off her shin guards.

“It’s the best feeling ever. I’m so happy,” Rodman said. “I’m so proud of my pitcher. It’s her senior year and it makes me so happy.”

R.A. Long will open the state tournament on Friday at 11 a.m. against North Kitsap at Carlon Park in Selah. If the Lumberjills win that game they’ll advance to play the winner of Centralia/Lynden at 3:30 p.m. the same day. A loss in the opener would send the Lumberjills to the consolation bracket against the loser of Centralia/Lynden at 1:30 p.m.