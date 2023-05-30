Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SELAH — You can put it in ink; the Lumberjills were not just happy to be here.

Sure, the R.A. Long softball team enjoyed what some would call a magic carpet ride to the 2A state tournament. And heck yes the Jills were sure to secure a victory on the scoreboard while they were there. But for the red and black set that piled in and out of dugouts and buses and swimming pools for months on end, the journey was never magical at all.

This wasn't some cartoon fantasy, the Lumberjills were just a big messy family in an overloaded minivan and they were on a mission to not only make it over the mountain, but to prove everybody wrong along the way.

And they quite nearly did.

While the leader of that caravan might have been R.A. Long skipper Dave McDaniel in the most literal sense, the person who was going to either get them there or turn the dang car around was most certainly Jadyn Terry.

The Lumberjills started the season with holes to fill all over the field after graduating impact seniors and losing other starters to different sports. There was inexperience all over the diamond with nearly every player stepping into a new role. Every player except one.

So the senior ace did all she could all season long to bring the Lumberjills along. Terry made it as easy on them in the field as she possibly could, picking a habit of striking out more than a dozen batters in every game she pitched. In one sequence she went from 18 to 19 to 20 in consecutive games while the Lumberjills climbed the standings late in the season.

When RAL reached the state tournament, those performances did not stop. Moreover, when the Lumberjills finally were eliminated, the bonds that were nurtured along the way only grew tighter when soaked in sweat and tears.

“I felt proud. They call me Mama T because I take care of them,” Terry said with pride in the immediate aftermath of a season-ending loss in which she struck out 21 batters. “So it definitely felt like I had a maternal instinct over them, and they were doing so well.”

The No. 16 seeded Lumberjills arrived at Carlon Park early on Friday and watched from the side as Fife attempted to pull off an upset in the egg McMuffin game. Facing the No. 2 seed from Sedro-Wooley, the No. 15 Trojans took the game nine innings before finally falling 4-3.

All the while the girls from R.A. Long watched from the scarce shade. No way could that be their fate, they thought. The Jills were going to face the tournament’s top seed right out of the parking lot, and they were determined to make their grocery getter get off the line quick against the Vikings' hot rod.

Terry once again did all she could to bring the Lumberjills along. Against North Kitsap she struck out 13 batters while allowing just one run over the first five innings. The Vikings, who went on to win the State championship, added three more runs in the sixth to extend their lead but the Lumbejills were unable to score in the 4-0 loss, so none of that really mattered.

After the loss it wasn’t clear if the Lumberjills would be needing their reservations for the night. They had an elimination game looming against Centralia and as the sun got hotter it seemed apparent that whichever team got over its sadness first would be the one to find a way to laugh again.

“You’re playing the No. 1 game in the state and you hold them to 1-0 until the sixth inning, there’s nothing to be upset about,” McDaniel told his team.

The Lumberjills listened to their skipper and gave Terry nearly all the support she’d need in the first inning with three runs thanks in part to a two-RBI poke from Malia Byrnes. A double by Lilly Mattison and an RBI single by Audrina Solano netted R.A. Long another run in the fourth, and Nicole Walker drove in Mikayla Sorenson in the top of the seventh to give the Jills everything else they’d need to guarantee another night together at the pool

And Terry, all she did was strike out 15 batters while allowing one earned run in yet another complete game performance to lock down a 5-3 win.

Of course, those stats weren’t what Terry remembered afterward. She was too busy keeping tabs on all of her “children.”

“Audrina performed really well. Nicole stepped up,” Terry noted. “You had Hellen Hunsucker playing a new position and doing really well at it. You just had so many girls stepping up all season and doing really well at it.”

After falling to Centralia in the opening round of the district tournament just a fortnight ago, McDaniel was stunned by the rapid maturity of his squad down the home stretch and when it mattered most.

“Just in two weeks, we have improved in every game against every team,” McDaniel said. “That’s just sort of how our season went. This is all these girls have done all year is just improve. It says a lot.”

And while the Lumberjills fell short in their third game of the day, and their final game of the season, in a 2-0 loss to Cedarcrest, the Lumberjills felt safe and secure all along the way that things would work out with Mama T in the circle.

Terry, who is signed to play at Coe College in Iowa beginning in the fall, struck out 21 batters over seven innings and allowed just one earned run her final outing in red and black. However, she wasn’t interested in dissecting that math after the game. Instead, Mama T wanted to talk about her teammates before taking care of all thelong goodbyes.

“In that last inning, I went to talk to (catcher) Ava (Rodman), and while you don’t want to say it because anything can happen, I kind of knew… we needed a miracle,” Terry said. “I shook her hand and thanked her for being my catcher.”

And when the miracle rally failed to materialize, Terry continued to trumpet her gratitude to a bunch of players who might have even surprised themselves a bit along the way.

“It definitely stings knowing the end of my senior season but we definitely made a good run,” Terry said. “ The girls got way better today. They finally showed out and that was really good for all of us. I really appreciate and love playing with every single one of them.”

As for McDaniel, he knows full well that the Lumberjills will have to replace next season. The only thing bad about having a player of Terry’s caliber is the reality of filling those shoes once they’re gone.

“You get to coach a kid once in a lifetime that is just a competitor, a leader. Not a mean bone in her body. Not a rattled bone in her body,” McDaniel said. “She’s just the ultimate competitor that everybody wants to coach. She carried a team. She carried a team all the way to the state tournament,”

Of course, as any parent can attest, you can only really tell how good of a job you’ve done bringing the kids along once Mama has stepped out of the room, er, dugout. Next year, the Lumberjills will have to find a way do it on their own.