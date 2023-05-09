VANCOUVER — Woodland continued its surge at the plate in a 20-1 rout of Hudson’s Bay on the road, Monday. Gabi Silveria and Gracelynn Huffman each homered to lead the Beavers to the 2A Greater St. Helens League win in just three innings.

The win allowed Woodland to keep pace in the 2A GSHL standings where it is neck-and-neck with R.A. Long, Mark Morris and Columbia River for higher seeding going into the district tournament next week.

It didn’t take long for Woodland to get the bats going against Hudson’s Bay and the Eagles’ pitcher MJ Westmoreland. With two outs in the first inning, the Beavers strung together three consecutive hits and capitalized on three Eagles’ defensive miscues to score five runs and open a 5-0 lead.

After Hudson’s Bay got one run back in the bottom of the first, Woodland came back with three in the second and 12 runs in the third to put the game out of reach.

Silveria finished 3-for-4 with the home run, triple and five RBIs to lead the Beavers. Brynn Skelton batted 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs and Huffman went 2-for-4 with a double, homer and four RBIs.

Huffman earned the start and pitched two innings and allowed one run on two hits. Huffman didn’t walk a batter and struck out to pick up the win in the shortened game.

Woodland (9-7, 8-4 league) is slated to host R.A. Long on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. and then heads to Mark Morris on Friday to wrap up its regular season at 4 p.m. at 7th Ave. Park.

'Nooks clinch 7th seed despite loss

KALAMA — Kalama suffered its fourth consecutive league loss, Monday, as it could not hold down the Napavine offense in a 12-2 five-inning defeat.

Despite the loss, Kalama (8-8, 3-5 league) clinched seventh place in the Central 2B League standings as Winlock also lost. The seventh-place finish will award Kalama the seventh seed in the 2B District IV playoffs starting next week.

Napavine batted around for 10 runs in the first inning on 10 hits and a Kalama error. Grace Pancake delivered a two-run double to put Napavine ahead 5-0 in the middle of the frame.

“The first inning was rough for us," Kalama coach Brad Rinard said. "We finally came together in the second to not let Napavine score anymore in the (final three innings), but the damage was done."

Delaney Rinard took the loss in the circle for Kalama. She yielded 12 runs on 14 hits and a walk in five innings.

The Chinooks scored both runs in the first inning. They were led by Rinard at the plate who went 2-for-3 with a double. Tabitha Gish and Hannah Johnson drove in the Chinooks’ two runs.

“Only Delaney, Lahna and Colbie had hits for us," coach Rinard said. "The four errors hurt us and the rest of the bats were flat compared to the hits in Rainier last week.”

Kalama is set to host Adna on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Ducks pick up big win and a tie over Toledo

TOUTLE — Two first-inning runs and the strong pitching of Jasmine Smith were enough to lead Toutle Lake to a key 2-1 victory over Toledo in the first game of a twinbill, Monday. The night cap resulted in a 6-6 tie after seven innings.

Game 1 of the doubleheader was the important one for the two teams who entered the day tied for third in the Central 2B League standings and a game back of Rainier as it counted toward league play while the second game was played as a non-league contest.

Naomi Chavez homered and Smith doubled in Kennady Lake to provide Toutle Lake an early 2-0 lead in the first inning which would hold up to edge Toledo and its starter Beth Bowen.

Smith was outstanding in the circle for the Ducks. She allowed just one run on six Riverhawks’ hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out six to help keep Toutle Lake in the hunt for the two seed and a first-round bye in the district playoffs.

“Heck of a high school softball game,” Toutle Lake coach Jeff Lake said. “It was a pitcher’s duel all the way. Jasmine pitched a gem and Bethany did the same for Toledo. So nice to have (Jasmine) healthy again."

Toledo’s Bowen limited Toutle Lake to two first-inning runs on three hits and a walk. She struck out nine Ducks over six innings and shut the Ducks out over the final five innings of the game.

"Naomi set the tone early with a lead off homer, but our bats were quiet for the most part," coach Lake added.

Mialeigh Jurica batted 2-for-3 and Quyn Norberg went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead the Riverhawks’ offense. Toledo scored its lone run in the third inning when Norberg doubled home Jurica with two outs. Abbie Marcil was unable to bring Norberg home to tie the game as she popped out to second to end the inning.

“Our defense won this game tonight. We need to carry this momentum to Thursday’s game against Rainier,” said Lake.

The two teams agreed to end Game 2 tied 6-6 after seven innings in order to conserve pitching for league games later in the week.

Toledo took a 4-3 lead in the third inning of the rematch when Zaya Norberg singled home Marcil. The Riverhawks extended their lead to 5-3 in the fifth inning when an error allowed Quyn Norberg to score on her sister’s ground ball to the pitcher.

The Ducks came back with a run in the bottom half of the fifth and two in the sixth to take a 6-5 lead with two outs when Karly Opsahl singled in Leah Kirkley. Opsahl finished the second game with three RBIs to lead the team.

Toledo tied the game in the seventh as Norberg came around to score after a walk.

Looking back to last week, Toutle Lake defeated Wahkiakum 21-3 over three innings, Friday. Brooklyn Wassell was 3-for-3 with three doubles and four RBIs and Toutle Lake put 14 runs across the plate in the second inning to rout Wahkiakum on the road.

Toutle Lake (10-5, 7-2 league) is slated to host Rainier (WA) on Thursday at 4 p.m. in its final league game of the season, while Toledo (12-7, 6-3) awaits its postseason fate after completing its regular season. The Riverhawks are currently positioned as the fourth seed out of the Central.

Sizemore, Clatskanie thump Knappa

CLATSKANIE — Joey Sizemore had her best game of the season to carry Clatskanie to a 16-3 league win over Knappa, Monday.

Sizemore batted 4-for-4 with a double, triple and a team-leading seven RBIs as Clatskanie rebounded from a double-digit loss to Nestucca on Thursday.

Kylie Thomas added two hits, Meagan McClure scored three runs from the leadoff spot and Paige Taylor, Kayden Byrum and Kennedy Johnson each had an RBI.

After a scoreless first inning, Clatskanie scored four runs in the second, seven in the third and five in the fourth to pull away from Knappa.

Sizemore also drew the start for the Tigers in the circle in the 2A Northwest League contest. Despite six walks, Sizemore held Knappa to two unearned runs and did not allow a hit in three innings. Thomas pitched the final two innings for the Tigers in relief.

Clatskanie (14-7, 11-3 league) is set to play at Gaston on Wednesday at 4 p.m. before returning home to play Faith Bible on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Cardinal Sins

Winlock lost a doubleheader at Rainer, Wash., on Monday by scores of 19-0 and 21-2.

The Cardsnals are set to host Elma on Wednesday at 4 p.m., before wrapping their regular season with a home game agiainst Napavine, Thursday at 4 p.m.