WOODLAND — An offensive explosion carried Woodland to a 20-0 rout over Fort Vancouver in the 2A Greater St. Helens League contest, Wednesday.

Woodland hit three home runs in the game including two by Emily Hughes and one from shortstop Gabi Silveria. Hughes batted 2-for-3 with a walk, homer and five RBI to lead the Beavers’ offense. Gracelynn Huffman and Alyson Russell each finished 3-for-3 and combined for five RBI and five runs scored.

The offense got rolling early for Woodland. Hughes led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run and three consecutive one-out doubles made it 3-0. An error and Addi Christensen’s RBI single followed to give the Beavers a 5-0 lead.

That advantage grew to 10-0 in the second inning after a three-run home run by Silveria and RBI singles from Huffman and Russell.

Huffman started and pitched two innings in which she allowed one baserunner via walk while striking out four. She was followed on the slab by Silveria who pitched two innings and struck out all six batters that she faced in a dominant performance.

Woodland (3-4, 2-1 league) is slated to return to the field Friday at Hockinson with a first pitch set for 4:30 p.m.

Chinooks blasted by St. Helens

KALAMA — Kalama made its long awaited return to the softball diamond Wednesday where its rust showed through nine errors on the defensive end in a 12-4 loss to St. Helens of Oregon’s 4A-1 Cowapa League.

St. Helens jumped on Kalama early with three runs in the first and two more in the second inning to build a 5-0 lead. Kalama got one back in the second and the teams traded two spots in the fourth before the Lions pulled away with three more in the fifth inning for a 10-3 lead.

Madelyn Hancock batted 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBI and shortstop Halli Heys finished 3-for-5 with three runs scored to lead the Lions’ offense.

“Our game with St. Helen’s didn’t go like we wanted,” Kalama coach Brad Rinard said. “Some questionable calls, but errors hurt us. We had some good plays, but just couldn’t get past the errors and it cost us the game.”

It was a tough day for Kalama’s Delaney Rinard in the circle. She was tagged with the loss after giving up 12 runs, seven earned, on 14 hits and two walks. She struck out two batters over seven innings.

Brooklyn Lavigne went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Chinooks.

Kalama (4-2, 1-0 league) is scheduled to host Toutle Lake in a return to league play on Friday at 3 p.m.