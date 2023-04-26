Ashlynn Westerby had three hits and three RBIs to lead a resurgent Mark Morris offensive onslaught against Hudson’s Bay, Tuesday at 7th Avenue Park. The Monarchs turned the 2A Greater St. Helens League contest into a rout, winning 11-1 in four innings.

Mark Morris scored two runs in the first, two more in the third before scoring seven runs in the fourth inning when it sent 10 girls to the plate.

The Eagles’ MJ Westmoreland was tagged for 11 runs on 12 hits in four innings of work.

Megan Jenkins was strong in the circle for the Monarchs over five innings. Jenkins allowed one unearned run on two hits. She struck out seven and didn’t walk a single Eagles’ batter to earn the win.

Ashlynn Westerby went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored while Megan Fugleberg and Jenkins each tallied a pair of base hits and scored twice. Fugleberg had a triple while Jenkins doubled.

Catcher Emily Foytack batted 1-for-3 with two RBIs as well for the Monarchs who slugged 12 hits in four innings.

Mark Morris (5-2, 3-2 league) will look to record its third consecutive win when it was scheduled to host Ridgefield. The Monarchs are scheduled to host Fort Vancouver on Friday at 4 p.m.

Terry, Jills fall to Columbia River

VANCOUVER — Jadyn Terry and R.A. Long were handed a 4-1 loss by Columbia River on the road in the 2A Greater St. Helens League contest, Tuesday. The league loss was the second in as many days for Terry and R.A. Long.

Columbia River scored three runs with two outs in the fifth inning to break up a 1-1 tie. After Terry retired the first two batters of the inning, the Rapids produced three hits and a base on balls to take the lead against the Jills’ best pitcher.

Terry finished the game with 14 strikeouts and two walks over seven innings. She allowed four runs on seven hits in the loss.

Ava Rodman went 1-for-2 and scored the lone run for the Jills. Lily Mattison and Maddie Fierst also notched hits in the loss.

R.A. Long (6-4, 4-3) was set to play a doubleheader against Fort Vancouver and then Woodland on the Trappers' home field in Vancouver on Wednesday, before hosting Hockinson at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Kalama sweeps MWP in doubleheader

RANDLE — Kalama picked up a pair of wins by sweeping Morton-White Pass on the road in a twin bill, Tuesday. The Chinooks took Game 1 by a score of 15-3 and won the rematch 19-17.

“Our bats were on tonight and our defense was almost perfect in the first game,” said Kalama coach Brad Rinard. “Things went right for us this time around versus Morton-White Pass. They beat us the last few years, so it felt good to get another league win.

Delaney Rinard held the Timberwolves to one hit in four innings. She yielded three unearned runs due to three Kalama fielding errors, walked four and struck out two to earn the victory in the opener.

Kalama jumped all over MWP in the opener with five runs in the second inning and six more in the third to build a 12-3 lead. The Chinooks closed the game out with three in the third to take a 15-3 lead and force the mercy rule into effect.

The nightcap was a much tighter affair with each club’s offense doing significant damage against the opposing pitching staff. Neither defense was very good either. Kalama committed four errors and the Timberwolves committed nine.

Brookelyn Waddle finished the second game 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs while Lahna Moon was 1-for-1 with four walks, three runs scored and an RBI to lead the Chinooks offense in the second game of the doubleheader.

Kelly Pakar finished 3-for-3 with two walks and two RBIs, reaching base all five times and scoring two runs to carry the MWP offense which scored eight runs against Kalama’s Ady Davenport in the first inning of the second game. Davenport was lifted after allowing eight runs on eight walks and three hits.

"The second game was a little more of a challenge with the girls, but they battled it out for a full seven innings," coach Rinard said.

MWP took an 8-2 lead after one, but saw the Chinooks fight back to take a 9-8 lead with seven runs in the second frame. That outburst kick-started the team’s comeback and the Chinooks would tack on runs in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh to ultimately hold off MWP.

Kalama (6-4, 2-2 league) is scheduled to play a doubleheader against Wahkiakum on Thursday with a first pitch slated for 3 p.m.

Naselle held hitless by Vikings

MOSSYROCK — Naselle’s offense was no-hit by a pair of Mossyrock hurlers in a 15-0 defeat, Tuesday in 1B Columbia Valley League softball game.

Brooklynn Leggett earned the start in the circle for Naselle. She struggled in the first inning, giving up three runs on a hit and pair of walks in just two-thirds of an inning before exiting.

Lauren Katyryniuk was also roughed up over her inning of work. Katyryniuk allowed six earned runs on six hits and a walk as Mossyrock scored 12 times in the second inning to extend its lead to 15-0.

Erin Cournyer held the Comets hitless in her two innings in the circle. She set down all six batters she faced while fanning three.

Naselle (4-6, 2-2 league) will look to rebound in its next scheduled game on Thursday versus Lake Quinault at home starting at 4 p.m.

Clatskanie rolls to win way down logging road

VERNONIA — Kylie Thomas and Clatskanie rebounded after a tough loss league on Monday by routing Vernonia 21-1 on Tuesday in the 2A Northwest League matchup.

Thomas led the Tigers at the plate where she batted 3-for-3 with a homer, double, four RBIs and four runs scored. Freshman Joey Sizemore was 1-for-2 with three walks, four runs and two RBIs and Karielle Carlson went 2-for-4 with a double, three runs and three RBIs. The Tigers walked 13 times and tallied eight hits in the win.

Clatskanie scored seven in the second inning and 10 in the third to take a 19-0 lead against the Loggers. It was the Tigers fourth league win over their last five games.

In the circle, Thomas was strong yet again. She held Vernonia hitless over three innings, allowing just one baserunner on a walk while punching out seven.

Clatskanie (8-6, 5-2 league) is scheduled to play at Knappa on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Columbians club three HRs to beat Banks

RAINIER — Rainier hit three home runs in a 10-8 home win over Banks on Tuesday.

Trailing, 8-4 in the bottom of the fifth, Rainier fought back with a run in the fifth and five in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead. The Columbians had 12 hits in the game and no errors.

Rainier (4-7, 3-3 league) is scheduled to return to the diamond with a doubleheader at home against Warrenton on Friday at 3 p.m.

Fishermen swept away by PWV

PE ELL — Ilwaco dropped a doubleheader at Pe Ell-Willapa Valley on Tuesday. The Titans took Game 2 by a score of 7-4 and followed with a 21-1 rout in the night cap.

Full stats were not available for this game.

Ilwaco (6-8, 5-5 league) was scheduled to play at Hoquiam on Wednesday, before hosting Toutle Lake on Friday at 4 p.m.