TOUTLE — Jasmine Smith and Toutle Lake faced what many thought to be an uphill climb against the Mountaineers on Senior Night in their final regular season contest. In a game to decide second place in Central 2B and the two seed heading into the 2B District IV tournament, Toutle Lake pulled out a 5-2 win over Rainier, Wash.

The tremendous pitching from Smith carried the day for the Fighting Ducks. Smith, still just a couple weeks back from injury, limited Rainier to two runs, just one earned, on nine hits in seven innings. The senior right-hander struck out eight and did not walk a batter, Thursday.

“This was a big win for our girls on Senior Night beating the fourth-ranked team in the state,” Toutle Lake coach Jeff Lake said. “We were big underdogs coming into this game. We felt confident coming in. Our defense has been good behind Jasmine.”

After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, Toutle Lake came through with three runs in the fourth inning to claim a 3-1 lead.

The inning began with a one-out single off the bat of Karly Opsahl, an error and a single by Wassell to tie the game 1-1. The Ducks added two more from hits by Karlie Smith and Leah Kirkley to inch ahead 3-1.

Then, after Rainier came back with one in the fifth to cut the deficit to 3-2, the Ducks added two more in their half of the fifth to give Jasmine Smith some insurance runs to work with.

Opsahl led the way at the plate by batting 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Jordyn Casi was 1-for-2 with an RBI for the Ducks.

Toutle Lake (11-5, 8-2 league) earned the No. 2 seed and will play its first 2B District tournament game on Wednesday at noon at Fort Borst Park in Centralia. Its opponent will be determined by the winner of a first-round game on Monday.

'Nooks end regular season with a pair of losses

KALAMA — Kalama closed its regular season with a pair of losses over its final two games, Thursday and Friday.

It began with a 14-4 loss to Adna, the top team in Central 2B on Thursday and ended with a close, 5-4 non-league road loss at Tenino on Friday.

Kalama didn’t have much to play for other than pride and the everlasting hope to get better every day as it was locked into the seventh place in its league standings.

Taking on Adna, the top team in the state by many accounts, at home or not, is always a tough challenge. Kalama was game for the first three innings, holding the offensive powerhouse to five runs before getting routed in the fourth as Adna started to tee off on Chinooks’ starter Delaney Rinard.

Kendall Humphrey batted 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs and Natalie Loose went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs to lead a Pirates’ attack that banged out 15 hits.

“We tried our very best (Thursday) versus Adna, holding them to five runs in three innings, but Delaney had a rough fourth inning, surrendering nine runs,” Kalama coach Bradley Rinard said. “All in all, we are very proud of the girls on how they played the number one team in our league and tried rallying in the bottom of the fifth.”

Kalama scored all of its four runs in the fifth and final inning of the game. Colbie Manninen and Jessica Myer each reached with a free pass and Brookelyn Waddle and Ady Davenport followed with RBI singles to plate three runs. Davenport scored Kalama’s final run when she stole home with two outs.

“(Adna) is a very strong and great team,” added Rinard.

Waddle batted 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI to lead the Chinooks at the plate and Manninen went 1-for-1 with a walk and a run scored.

Then on Friday, Kalama just wasn’t able to close the deal against Tenino as seven errors spoiled what was an otherwise strong effort.

Rinard bounced back with a good performance in the circle had her defense been able to make the routine plays she asked of it. She pitched six innings and allowed five runs, all unearned, on 10 hits and no walks and struck out three.

“Delaney pitched well and the defense was pretty good until the bottom of the sixth inning. Errors killed us (again),” Rinard said. “The girls just need to learn from their mistakes and move on. That’s been the monkey on the back this season.”

Next up for Kalama (8-10, 3-6 league) is its 2B District IV tournament opener against Rainier (WA) on Monday at Chehalis at 5:30 p.m.

Carlson, Clatskanie rout Faith Bible

CLATSKANIE — Karielle Carlson provided two hits and three RBIs and Meagan McClure added two more to carry Clatskanie to a 17-1 dominant rout over Faith Bible Christian in three innings, Thursday.

The win allowed Clatskanie to finish its season on a high note by winning its last three. Clatskanie (16-7, 13-3 league) finished second in 2A-1 Northwest League play.

Kylie Thomas, meanwhile, allowed just one hit and one run while punching out eight batters in three innings to lead Clatskanie from the circle.

As a top-two seed out of its league Clatskanie will advance directly to the state tournament on either May 22 or May 24. The opponent, time and location have yet to be determined.