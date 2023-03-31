HOCKINSON — R.A. Long senior Jadyn Terry was back to her dominant self in a 6-2 win over Hockinson in the 2A Greater St. Helens League contest, Thursday.

Terry struck out the first seven batters she faced and 16 over seven innings. The right-hander allowed two runs on two hits, a walk and a hit batter. Hockinson tallied a run in both the fifth and seventh innings, but was otherwise held at bay.

Hockinson grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fifth. R.A. Long answered with two in the sixth inning thanks to a double from Terry and a sacrifice fly from junior Ava Rodman.

The Jills added four insurance runs in the top of the seventh thanks to a two-out rally that started with an error at the bottom of the lineup. Maddie Fierst and Nicole Walker conspired to make it hurt with back-to-back singles before Terry cleared the bases with a bases clearing triple. Rodman backed up her battery mate with an RBI double.

“Jaydn was throwing really well and controlling the game on the mound. (I wasn’t) too nervous because we were hitting the ball all the time, but couldn’t keep it out of the air,” RAL coach Dave McDaniel said. “So we talked about staying back and quit getting on our front foots. Once we did that the ball was being squared up and line shots were hitting the gaps.”

The three hitters at the top of the Jills lineup all had multiple hits to lead the offense. Fierst had two singles and a run scored from the leadoff spot while Walker batted 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.

“Jadyn came up clutch with bases juiced and cleared the pond in the seventh with smash to the right-center wall. Really good game all around,” added McDaniel. “Really all (Hockinson) could do was start bunting and put a little pressure on us to make plays and we failed just a couple times at that.”

R.A. Long (4-2, 2-1 league) is set to take on non-league rival Kelso under the lights at Tam O’Shanter Park on Friday, but that game was rained out.

Wild pitch lifts Riverhawks over Ony

TOLEDO — A coaching decision by Onalaska’s Rich Teitzel to intentionally walk both Abbie Marcil and Candace Clark to load the bases with one out in the seventh inning backfired as after a wild pitch brought home the game-winning run for Toledo in a 6-5 victory, Thursday.

Toledo built a 5-1 lead with two runs in the first, one in the third and two more in the fifth. Marcil led the Riverhawks’ offense by batting 2-for-3 with a double, triple, a walk, RBI and two runs scored. Quyn Norberg went 2-for-4 with a two-run inside-the-park homer in the first inning.

Onalaska plated four runs in the sixth inning to tie the game at 5-5 as it benefitted from four Toledo errors in the inning. A key double by the Loggers’ Kaiyah Sandridge scored two to cut the Toledo lead to 5-4, and an error on a Jules Auman’s grounder tied the game.

“Great job of pitching from Bethany Bowen,” said Toledo coach Jeff Davis. “She pitched all seven and scattered five hits. Onalaska scored four in the sixth on four errors, but Bowen managed two strikeouts and to field the ball with a throw to first for the final out.”

Bowen was tagged for five unearned runs on five hits. She didn’t issue any free passes and struck out seven in the win.

Mialeigh Jurica also went 2-for-4 with two runs scored for Toledo.

Toledo (4-2 overall, 1-1 league) is slated to play a doubleheader Saturday at Central Washington University. The Riverhawks were set to play Kittitas-Thorp at 11 a.m. before taking on Davis at 1 p.m in a pair of non-league showdowns, weather permitting.

Kalama goes kaboom on Cardinals

WINLOCK — Lahna Moon and Hannah Johnson powered Kalama to a 21-4 rout of Winlock in the Central 2B League softball game on Thursday.

Moon and Johnson each hit a home run in the win. Kalama finished with eight hits and seven walks to go with six Winlock errors and four hit batters. Winlock yielded 18 unearned runs in the game.

The damage started in the first inning with Kalama scoring five runs. It went up 12-3 in the second inning and then added nine more runs in the third frame. Moon finished the game 2-for-3 with a homer, walk and four RBI and Johnson was 2-for-4 the homer, three RBI and three runs scored.

Delaney Rinard pitched three innings in the circle for the Chinooks. She allowed four runs, two earned, on six hits and four strikeouts.

“The girls played hard,” Kalama coach Brad Rinard said. “We got great pitching from Delaney Rinard, and Lahna Moon and Hannah Johnson had great line drives to the fence for home runs. I am proud of all the girls. It was a well-played game.”

Hailey Goodrich led the Cardinals at the plate with two hits and two runs scored. Jasmine Shepard delivered two hits and an RBI while Kyndra Forler had three RBI and a base knock.

Winlock (1-1) is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Adna on April 10.

Kalama is slated to host Toutle Lake on April 10 at 3 p.m.

Ducks split doubleheader with Napavine

TOUTLE — The work of Jasmine Smith in the circle carried Toutle Lake to a dominant 9-2 win over Napavine in Game 1 of the C2BL doubleheader between the two squads, Thursday. Smith and Toutle Lake would fall to Napavine 11-8 in Game 2.

Smith allowed one hit and a walk in five scoreless innings to go with 11 strikeouts in the opener.

“We came ready to play tonight knowing this was our first league game,” Toutle coach Jeff Lake said. “Jasmine was hitting her spots and shut them down for five innings.”

The Fighting Ducks got home runs from Kennady Lake and Naomi Chavez.

Lake homered in the Ducks’ five run second inning to take a 6-0 lead on Napavine. She finished the game 2-for-2 with a double, homer and five runs batted in.

Brooklyn Wassell batted 2-for-3 with a walk and Chavez went 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored.

“Almost everyone contributed offensively including home runs by Kennady Lake and Naomi Chavez,” coach Lake said.

The defense behind Smith was strong for the Ducks according to coach Lake.

“(We played) another good game defensively. Karly Opsahl caught a heck of a game, too,” added coach Lake.

In the nightcap, Napavine scored four runs in the top of the seventh to break a 7-7 tie. Taylen Evander started the damage with an RBI single in a 3-2 count. After two more singles, a double to deep center from Dani Tupuola plated two more to put the Tigers ahead 11-7.

“Defensive miscues and a couple key injuries hurt us in (Game 2),” coach Lake noted. “Fortunately we have a week off for spring break to recover. We had to improvise and put players in positions they haven’t played.”

Napavine opened a 5-1 lead with a five-run third inning against Ducks’ pitcher Karlie Smith before tacking on runs in the fifth and the sixth to build a 7-1 lead. Karlie Smith allowed seven runs, five earned, on nine hits and one walk. She struck out seven over 5 and 1/3 innings.

Avery Schutz batted 4-for-5 with three runs to lead the Tigers’ offense and Tupuola finished the game 3-for-5 with six RBI.

Toutle Lake (4-2, 1-1 league) travels to Kalama for a scheduled doubleheader on April 10th beginning at 3 p.m.

Comets come undone against Mossyrock

NASELLE — Naselle and starting pitcher Brynn Tarabochia struggled to contain the high-powered Mossyrock offense in a 10-4 Coastal 1B League loss, Thursday.

Mossyrock jumped on Naselle with two runs in the first, one in the second and two more in the third for a 5-0 lead.

The Vikings were led by Hailey Brooks who finished the game 2-for-2 with three walks and three runs scored. Brooks had a triple and homer to propel the Mossyrock offense. Lois Stone went 2-for-5 with two RBI and Abbie Lovan added two RBI.

Meanwhile, Mossyrock hurler Erin Cournyer didn’t allow a hit or a walk over five scoreless innings. She struck out five and hit one batter to break up her perfect game.

“Brynn pitched well tonight and as we grow throughout the season our team will minimize errors on the field, build their confidence and get our bats going sooner,” Naselle coach Bekah Wirkkala said.

Tarabochia was tagged with the loss after allowing 10 runs on nine hits and four walks over seven innings. She struck out 13 and hit three batters.

Naselle put two runs on the board in the sixth to close the gap to 8-2. Tarabochia went 1-for-2 with a triple and a run scored while Brooklynn Leggett finished 1-for-3 with two RBI.

“Haley Eastham breaking her foot in our first game was a bit of a gut punch to our team, especially our batting line up, but we are so proud of how hard Haylee Rose has stepped up,” Wirkkala added. “She is incredibly coachable and works so hard.”

Naselle (3-3) is scheduled to host Taholah on April 11 at 4 p.m.

Castle Rock blasted by Pirates

ADNA — Castle Rock fell 18-0 to 2B Adna in three innings in the non-league contest on Thursday.

Hailey Wastradoski and Ellie Powers each had a hit for the Rockets.

Powers pitched all three innings in the circle for Castle Rock.

Castle Rock (0-4) is slated to play at King’s Way Christian on April 11 at 3:30 p.m. to begin league play.

Sizemore, Clatskanie fall in Astoria

ASTORIA, Ore. — Astoria handed Clatskanie a 13-3 non-league defeat in six innings on Thursday.

Clatskanie put two runs on the board in the sixth inning to close the deficit to two runs, 5-3. But an eight-run explosion from Astoria in the bottom half of the inning ended the game.

The Fishermen opened the sixth with four hits and four walks sandwiched around a Tigers’ error to blow the game open.

Joey Sizemore went 1-for-3 with a double and Paige Tayler finished 1-for-2 with a walk. The Tigers also got hits from Meagan McClure, Aidan Howell and Kennedy Johnson.

Sizemore earned the start in the circle for Clatskanie. The freshman right-hander yielded 13 runs, nine earned, on six hits and 13 walks over five frames. She was able to punch out three.

Clatskanie (3-4 overall) is scheduled to begin league play on Monday at Willamina.

Free Swing

- Morton-White Pass defeated Wahkiakum 17-5 over five innings on Thursday. Wahkiakum (0-5) is slated to host Adna on April 13 at 4 p.m.