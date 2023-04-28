MORTON — Toutle Lake picked up a 13-0 shutout win over Morton-White Pass, Thursday with players up and down its roster contributing to the Central 2B League victory.

Jasmine Smith returned to the circle for the Fighting Ducks and was excellent. Smith allowed just two baserunners over four shutout innings. She didn’t walk a batter, gave up two hits and struck out five.

“Nice to have Jasmine back in the circle after nursing an injury," Toutle Lake coach Jeff Lake said. "We’re going to need her down the stretch."

Toutle Lake scored three runs in the third inning, another in the fourth and then put the game away with nine runs in the fifth. The inning opened with a base hit by Jordyn Casi and carried on with two Timberwolves’ fielding miscues, two hit batters and three run-scoring hits as the Ducks batted around.

Kennady Lake and Karly Opsahl each drove in three runs for the Ducks. Lake batted 1-for-3 a walk and two runs scored while Opsahl went 2-for-4 with a double. Naomi Chavez went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

“Another solid defensive game. We need to be more consistent offensively,” Lake added with an eye toward the postseason.

Toutle Lake (8-4, 5-2 league) is scheduled to play Ilwaco in a cross-league game on Friday at 4 p.m.

Toledo snaps losing streak

NAPAVINE — Toledo snapped its four-game losing streak with a 13-6 win over Napavine on Thursday.

Why did the Riverhawks' fortunes improve? That's easy if you ask Toledo coach Jeff Davis.

"Our defense continues to improve," said the Riverhawks' skipper.

Bethany Bowen allowed six runs on 11 hits over seven full innings in Toledo’s victory. Bowen struck out nine and didn’t issue a single free pass in the game. The Toledo defense committed three errors behind her.

Abbie Marcil batted 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored and Mialeigh Jurica batted 3-for-5 with three doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Riverhawks’ offense. Zaya Norberg came into the game off the bench and drove in two runs with a double.

“Great job from Zaya Norberg in the bottom of the first to replace an injured Candace Clark,” noted Davis. “Mialieigh, Abbie and Kailea hit the ball hard tonight.

Toledo (9-6, 4-2 league) is scheduled to host Kalama for a doubleheader on Monday with a first pitch set for 4 p.m.

Thomas, Clatskanie enjoy a Loggerburger

KNAPPA, Ore. — Clatskanie scored seven runs in the fifth inning to bring the mercy rule into effect with a 11-0 shutout win over Knappa in a 2A Northwest League softball game.

Kylie Thomas continued her tear at the plate on Thursday with a 3-for-4 day with a double, four RBIs and a run scored. She was supported by Karielle Carlson who also finished with three hits and drove in two runs.

In the circle, Thomas pitched five shutout innings and didn’t walk a batter. She struck out 11 and allowed just three hits to the Loggers.

Clatskanie (9-6, 6-2 league) is slated to play St. Paul in a doubleheader on Friday starting at 3 p.m.

Cardinals routed by Ocosta

WINLOCK — Winlock was routed in a doubleheader by Ocosta, falling 26-4 in the opener and 10-0 in the second game on Thursday.

Winlock (2-7, 2-4 league) is slated to return to the field on Saturday for a home doubleheader against Onalaska at 9 a.m.