WOODLAND — Gabi Silveria slugged the ball all over the field to lead the Beavers to their first league win of the season, Monday, with a 7-5 decision over Columbia River.

Silveria batted 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, three runs and three RBI to lead the Woodland offense in the 2A Greater St. Helens League contest. Ainsleigh Utter finished 3-for-4 with two RBI and Alyson Russell also went 3-for-4 with the added bonus of an RBI doublefor the Beavers.

Woodland took a 3-0 lead in the third inning when it tacked on two runs with a double from Silveria and an RBI single by Utter. After the Rapids put two runs on the board with two outs in the fourth inning, Woodland responded with three in the bottom of the inning for a 6-2 lead.

Jolie Oathes doubled in Addi Christensen with two outs and Silveria followed with a two-run bomb to right field off of Columbia River’s reliever Ruby Lew. Lew pitched three innings in which she surrendered four runs on eight hits and two walks.

Rapids’ starter Haylee Delano was lifted after three innings in which she allowed three runs on seven hits. She struck out two and walked none.

Woodland finished the game with 15 hits.

Columbia River came back with two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth inning to pull to within one at 6-5. The Beavers were able to get one run back in the sixth to afford them some breathing room.

Christensen earned the win in the circle for Woodland by pitching seven strong innings in which she held the Rapids to five runs. Christensen yielded a dozen hits and two walks while striking out three.

Woodland (2-2, 1-0 league) is slated to host Kelso on Wednesday in a non-league contest. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Jills drubbed by Ridgefield

Despite having its ace in the circle, R.A. Long was shut out for the second straight game in a 15-0 drubbing at the hands of Ridgefield over three innings in the opening 2A Greater St. Helens League contest for both squads.

Jadyn Terry received little help from a defense that committed four errors behind her on Monday. The senior right-hander was tagged for 15 runs, six earned, on 11 hits and four walks. Terry struck out six while the Jills’ defense committed four errors.

Ridgefield (4-0, 1-0 league) opened up with three runs in the top of the first inning as a pair of walks came around to score on a two-RBI single by Madeline Smith and a sacrifice fly from Makayla Ferguson.

The Spudders added 12 runs in the second inning aided by a quartet of throwing and fielding errors from the Jills. Ridgefield sent 16 hitters to the plate, generated eight hits and walked twice to build a 15-0 lead.

Madison Walker batted 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI and Ferguson finished 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI to lead the Spudders offense. Madeline Smith and Charlie Harris also finished 2-for-2 for the Spudders.

Kaylen Wingerd held the Jills to three hits in three scoreless innings of work from the circle. She struck out one of the 12 batters she faced.

Maddie Fierst led R.A. Long at the plate with a 2-for-2 day in the leadoff spot.

R.A. Long (2-2, 0-1) is scheduled to return to the field Wednesday to host Fort Vancouver at 4 p.m.

Kelso hammered by Battle Ground

It was a tough day both at the plate and in the field for Kelso which suffered a 12-0 shutout defeat against 4A Battle Ground, Monday for a second consecutive loss.

The Lassies struggled to find offense against Tigers’ starter Rylee Rehbein. Rehbein held Kelso to three hits and three walks over six shutout innings to pick up the victory. She struck out nine.

Kaci McNew finished 1-for-2 with a walk as did Kaydence Mackin to lead Kelso offensively.

Paityn Mackin earned the start for Kelso. She was tagged for six runs on six hits and five walks over five and 2/3 innings to go with eight strikeouts.

Kaydence Mackin entered in the sixth in relief of her sister and didn’t fare much better. The elder Mackin allowed six runs, three earned, on three hits and a pair of walks over one and 1/3 innings of work.

Battle Ground opened a 4-0 lead in the third inning when Rehbein and Seyah Lindersmith each delivered run-scoring doubles with two outs around a pair of walks and a single. Lindersmith led the Tigers at the plate with a 2-for-3 day with four RBI and two runs.

The Tigers would add eight more runs over the sixth and seventh frames with a big hit coming from Brooke Rausch who homered off Paityn Mackin’s final pitch of the game. Rausch finished the game 1-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Kelso (2-4, 1-2 league) was slate to host Prairie on Tuesday before hitting the road for a game at Woodland on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Naselle runs over Acorns

OAKVILLE — Brynn Tarabochia and Lauren Katyryiuk combined to hold the Acorns hitless over three innings in a 23-0 shutout in Coastal 1B League play, Monday.

The Comets opened a 7-0 lead with six runs in the first inning and one in the second off of Lilly Zilsdorf the Oakville starter. Naselle erupted for 16 in the third in an inning that featured eight walks, two hit by pitches, a triple and an inside-the-park grand slam by Katyryniuk with one out.

The home run put Naselle ahead 15-0. The Comets continued to bat around in the third, ultimately sending 19 batters to the plate in the inning for a 23-0 lead. The win was Naselle’s third in a row.

Brooklynn Leggett batted 2-for-2 with a home run, two walks, four RBI and four runs scored. Katyryniuk finished 2-for-4 with a home run and six RBI and Brooke Davis batted 3-for-3 with a double, triple, three runs scored and four RBI to pace the Naselle offense.

Naselle (3-2, 1-1 league) is set to host Mossyrock on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Errors down Clatskanie at Scio

SCIO, Ore. — A rough fielding day led to a 10-run loss for Clatskanie in a non-league matchup with Scio on Monday.

Kylie Thomas surrendered 11 runs, six earned, on four hits and five walks over five and 1/3 innings for Clatskanie. While Thomas struck out nine, she suffered from eight Tigers’ errors behind her.

Scio spread its damage out over six innings. The Loggers put up two runs in the first and another in the third inning to take a 3-1 lead. Scio then added four runs in the fifth off Thomas and three more with one out in the sixth to end the game with a 10-run lead.

Carrie Jones finished the game 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI for Scio. Rilee Nelson and Taryn Ramsay were each 1-for-2.

Myleigh Cooper pitched six innings and held Clatskanie to one run on four hits and a walk. She struck out 12.

Freshman Joey Sizemore batted 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead Clatskanie at the plate. Meagan McClure and Thomas had the other two Tigers’ hits.

Clatskanie (3-3 overall) is scheduled to return to the diamond on Thursday at 5 p.m. when it heads to Astoria.

Check Swing

- Mark Morris was slated to play Washougal on Monday but that game was postponed when the Panthers could not field enough players.