ROCHESTER — Behind the bat of junior Ava Rodman, R.A. Long overcame a 2-run deficit with four runs over the fifth and sixth innings to edge 2A Evergreen’s Rochester 4-3 in a non-league battle in South Thurston County, Friday.

Rodman batted 3-for-3 with RBI knocks in each of the fifth and sixth innings to lead the Jills to a 4-2 lead.

Jadyn Terry also came up clutch with the bat as she followed Lily Mattison’s leadoff single with a double to put R.A. Long on the board in the fifth and cut the Warriors’ lead to 2-1.

Terry worked all seven innings in which she allowed three runs on six hits. Terry struck out nine and walked just one Warriors batter. Tellingly, she was nails in the seventh inning with the Jills clinging to a one run lead.

Facing the eight and nine hole hitters in the Rochester order, Terry went right after them for back to back strikeouts. Warriors’ leadoff hitter senior Jessa Lenzi came through with a two-out base hit, but Terry ignored her on first and got the next hitter to fly out to second base.

Lenzi finished the game 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored to lead the Warriors while sophomore McKenna Vassar batted 2-for-3 with a pair of singles.

Kaylei Clark pitched seven innings for the Warriors. She held the Jills down for four innings, but in the end was tagged for four runs on 11 hits and four walks. She struck out 10.

R.A. Long (2-0 overall) hosts defending 2A state champion Tumwater at 4 p.m. Monday.

Toledo pounds out 14 hits in big win over La Center

TOLEDO — Playing for its first real contest of the season, Toledo’s bats were cooking against 1A La Center in a 16-6 win in five innings, Friday.

The Riverhawks got out to a 5-0 lead through the first two innings with the top of the order doing damage. Mialeigh Jurica, Bethany Bowen, Abbie Marcil and Quyn Norberg all had multi-hit games for the Riverhawks.

Jurica batted 2-for-4 with a double, walk and three RBI and Bowen went 2-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored. Norberg batted 3-for-4 with an RBI double and three runs scored.

The first five hitters in Toledo’s lineup combined to go 11-for-20 with 10 RBI and eight runs scored. The Riverhawks finished with 14 hits in five innings.

After La Center scored twice in the top of the third inning to cut Toledo’s lead to 5-2, the home team got one back in the bottom half of the inning before dropping five runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings to close out the game early by mercy rule.

Bowen pitched four innings in which she allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits and a walk with eight strikeouts.

Toledo (1-0) was set to host Stevenson at noon on Saturday before bringing Raymond to town on Thursday.

Ducks fall in late innings to Centralia

TOUTLE — Centralia broke a 2-2 tie with six runs in the sixth inning to pull out an 8-2 win over Toutle Lake in a non-league battle, Friday.

Toutle Lake opened a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Centralia tallied a run in the third to tie it and the Ducks regained the lead in the bottom half of the inning to lead 2-1. The visitors would tie the score in the fifth with a run off Jasmine Smith before piling on six the following inning to pull away.

Smith pitched four innings in which she gave up two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six batters.

The Ducks offense mustered six hits. Chavez batted 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored out of the leadoff spot and Kennady Lake went 1-for-2 with an RBI.

“This was a good game for us,” TL coach Jeff Lake said. “Centralia is a good team and it was tied up until the sixth inning. Jasmine had another solid outing and our defense was good. Our bats haven’t been there, but it’s early in the season. Two runs won’t win many games.”

Toutle Lake (1-1) is scheduled to play at Castle Rock on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Naselle routs Wahkiakum

CATHLAMET — Naselle earned its first win of the season in a humdinger, beating Wahkiakum 30-8 in three innings, Friday.

The Comets banged out 18 hits and walked 14 times to push the score beyond the mercy rule threshhold in the opening frames. Naselle (1-2 overall) plated 12 runs in the top of the first to get things rolling against Wahkiakum’s starting pitcher.

Mallory Helvey batted 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and two runs scored for Naselle. Gladys Wilson went 3-for-3 with a walk, four RBI and three runs scored while Leggett finished 3-for-3 with two walks, two RBI and five runs scored.

Leggett pitched two innings for Naselle. She gave up five runs on one hit and five walks while striking out six hitters. Four of the runs were earned against her.

Naselle is scheduled to plat at Knappa, Ore., on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Extra Cuts

- Kalama defeated Oakville 15-0.

- Clatskanie lost to Weston-McEwen 19-7.