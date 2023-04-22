KALAMA — Delaney Rinard and Kalama dropped a doubleheader to Onalaska at home on Friday, losing the Central 2B matchups by scores of 8-7 and 20-10.

While the Chinooks and Loggers battled it out on the diamond one of the area's largest track meets was happening at the stadium with Kalama's Twilight Invite going well into the night. But that was a world away from the minds of those knee deep in dirt and mud of the softball league tilt.

Kalama’s comeback attempt in the bottom of the seventh in the first game died with runners on first and third after consecutive strikeouts ended the game.

“Had a hard fought first game for league,” said Kalama coach Bradley Rinard. “(We) tried coming back with a two-out rally in the bottom of seventh, but came up short."

Onalaska followed with a big third inning in Game 2 in which it got to Chinooks’ starter Ady Davenport for seven runs to open a 10-2 lead, and like a sprinter in the lead the Loggers never looked back.

Though Kalama answered with two runs in the bottom half of the third, Onalaska piled on eight more runs against Davenport and Tabitha Gish in the fourth inning to jump ahead 18-4.

Rinard, Gish and Maleah Davis each had two hits in Game 1. Davenport walked four times and scored three runs for the Chinooks. She added two hits and scored three more times in the night cap. Rinard and Davis each had two hits and an RBI in the night cap.

Rinard pitched all seven innings for the Chinooks in Game 1. She allowed eight runs, six earned, on 13 hits. She struck out three and did not walk a hitter.

"Delaney was great in the circle in the first game and (our) defense was good but Onalaska had great hits in the gaps," coach Rinard said. "The girls fought hard. We as coaches are proud of all of them on how they came out and played after having rainout after rainout this last week.”

Kalama (4-4, 1-3 league) is slated to travel to East Lewis County for a twin bill with Morton-White Pass on Tuesday starting at 3 p.m.

Toledo falls in the 7th against Wildcats

TOLEDO — Toledo surrendered two runs and the lead to Ocosta in the seventh inning of its non-league 2B softball matchup, losing 5-4 on Friday.

Toledo came back with one run in the seventh as it attempted to force extra innings, but fell one run shy.

Peyton Holter was excellent for the Riverhawks in the circle. She gave up five runs, just one of which was earned, on five hits and two walks while striking out six over seven full innings.

“Great pitching today from Peyton Holter,” Toledo coach Jeff Davis said. “We battled against a tough pitcher ourselves and came up one run short.”

Toledo was held scoreless over the first four innings by Ocosta’s starter Jessie Gilbert who was tough to square up with hard contact. In the fifth inning, Toledo got to Gilbert for three runs to take a 3-2 lead, though thanks to a two-RBI single by Mialeigh Jurica.

Ocosta, however, answered with a run in the sixth to tie the game at 3-3 and the two-run seventh to secure the win. Jurica went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Toledo offense.

Toledo (8-3, 3-0 league) is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Rainier (WA) on Monday at 3 p.m.

Tigers rout Faith Bible Christian

CLATSKANIE — Kylie Thomas was strong on both sides of the diamond to lead Clatskanie to a dominant 16-0 win over Faith Bible Christian in three innings on Friday.

Thomas was strong in the circle for the Tigers. She limited the Falcons to one hit over three innings while striking out five in the victory. At the plate, the senior batted 2-for-2 with three RBIs to lead the Tigers.

Meagan McClure went 3-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored and freshman Joey Sizemore delivered a double, two RBIs and scored twice for Clatskanie.

Clatskanie sent Faith Bible Christian to its seventh consecutive loss and fifth in league play.

Clatskanie (7-5, 4-1 league) is scheduled to head to Willamina on Monday for a league matchup at 4:30 p.m.

Free Swing

- Ilwaco went on the road Friday and got the best of Naselle by a score of 17-1. Stats were not available before deadline.