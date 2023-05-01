A strong offensive performance carried Mark Morris to a win for the second straight day. This time around the Monarchs hung 19 runs on Hockinson to win 19-9 in five innings at home, Saturday.

The win was the Monarchs’ fourth in five games, with their only loss coming to the league-leadig Spudders of Ridgefield.

“Another great win by the Monarchs with the bats leading the way,” Mark Morris coach Chris Mejia said.

Hockinson opened up with a big four-run first inning against starter Megan Jenkins, but the Monarchs responded in kind.

After Jenkins worked a two-out walk, junior catcher Emily Foytack got a good pitch to hit and hammered it over the fence for a two-run homer to cut into the Hawks’ lead. Hallie Watson, Natalie Mejia, Makenzie Henthorn kept the line moving to tack on two more runs to tie the game at 4-4.

“Megan Jenkins was strong for four innings," coach Mejia added. "There were a few errors in the game that gave the Hawks some momentum, but the girls stood strong and stayed with their offense to close it out on top.”

Mark Morris would add three more runs in the second inning with two outs to take a 7-5 lead. The Monarchs closed the game out with a seven-run fifth inning.

Watson set the table in the win with an outstanding 3-for-3 effort at the plate that icluded a home run and three runs scored. Foytack batted 2-for-4 with a homer and two runs scored to lead the Monarchs on offense.

Freshman pitcher Kiera McGinley pitched the fifth to close out the win for Mark Morris.

Mark Morris (7-3, 5-3 league) was set to rematch with Hockinson on Monday afternoon in Brush Prairie.

Winlock beats Acorns to snap skid

OAKVILLE — Winlock routed Oakville 23-5 on Saturday to snap a five-game losing streak.

The Cardinals face a busy week of softball next week with five games in three days beginning on Monday with a doubleheader at Wahkiakum.

Winlock (3-9, 2-6 league) currently stands in seventh place in the Central 2B League standings.