RAINIER, Wash. — Despite a strong day from its offense, Kalama fell 17-9 to the Mountaineers in a Central 2B League contest, Thursday.

Kalama claimed a two-run lead in the fourth inning but was unable to hold off a Rainier side that continues to contest for the number one seed out of Central 2B with just one league loss on its ledger thus far.

Four Chinooks errors and a pair of key calls that went against Kalama were enough to swing the tide of momentum in Rainier’s favor.

“We had a well fought game going. Due to a couple controversial calls and a couple errors, we lost,” Kalama coach Bradley Rinard said. “We got the lead twice and couldn’t hold on and the wind was knocked out of our sails after one of the controversial calls.”

After falling behind 4-0 in the first inning, Kalama came back to tie the game in the third inning at 4-4. Rainier edged back out in front with three runs in the bottom of the third, but the Chinooks responded with a five-run fourth inning to take a 9-7 lead.

After Delaney Rinard grounded out to lead off the inning, seven consecutive Chinooks’ hitters reached base with six hits and a walk. Colbie Manninen delivered a two-run double to center and Maleah Davis followed suit one batter later with a two-run double which put Kalama ahead by a run. Jessica Myer’s single capped the scoring in the inning.

Davis and Manninen each went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs to lead the Chinooks on offense. Brookelyn Waddle and Ady Davenport added two hits apiece.

Unfortunately for Kalama, Rainier was a little bit better in the counting stats. The Mountaineers answered with four runs in their half of the fourth inning and then played add-on in the fifth and sixth innings, tacking on an additional six runs to pull away from Kalama.

Delaney Rinard went the distance for Kalama pitching six innings in which she yielded 13 earned runs on 18 hits, two walks and four strikeouts.

“The girls played well tonight. It was one of the best games Delaney has pitched," coach Rinard added.

Kalama (8-7, 3-4) remains in the hunt for a District playoff berth as the sixth-place team in the C2BL standings. It has three games remaining with a home game against Napavine next up on the schedule Monday at 4 p.m.

Clatskanie’s winning streak snapped by Nestucca

CLOVERDALE, Ore. — Clatskanie saw its six-game winning streak come to an end in a 13-3 loss to 2A-1 Northwest League rival Nestucca, Thursday.

The game pitted the second and third best teams in the league against one another. Clatskanie won the previous meeting in a one-run game at home in April.

Nestucca ran out to a 6-0 lead with three runs in each of the first and third innings against Clatskanie’s Kylie Thomas.

Then in the fourth inning, Nestucca sent 13 girls to the plate and scored seven runs with the big hit coming off the bat of Knight who homered to deep center. In all, the Bobcats had six hits in the inning.

Love led the Bobcats from the leadoff spot where she went 2-for-3 with a double, walk, two runs and two RBIs. Hurliman batted 2-for-2 with two walks, two runs and two RBIs and Velasquez drove in three runs.

Joey Sizemore and Thomas hit back-to-back homers with one out in the fifth inning to account for all of Clatskanie’s offense, Thursday. Sizemore finished the day 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Thomas went 1-for-3 and Meagan McClure and Kennedy Johnson went 1-for-2 with a walk.

It wasn’t the best day in the circle for the senior Thomas. The right-hander was tagged for 13 runs on 10 hits, nine walks and three hit batters in four innings. She yielded one home run and struck out seven.

Clatskanie (13-7, 10-3) is slated to play Knappa at home on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Lassies and Monarchs rained out

Mark Morris was set to host Kelso for a cross-river showdown on Thursday but rain washed out those plans. That game has been rescheduled for 4 p.m., Monday, at 7th Avenue Park.

The Monarchs were also rained out on Friday when they were supposed to host R.A. Long. The Lumberjills are now slated to visit 7th Avenue Park on Tuesday at 4 p.m.