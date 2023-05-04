VANCOUVER — Twenty-four hours after a one-run loss to Columbia River, the Monarchs flushed the memory of that defeat with the help of 16 hits in a 13-1 victory against Hudson’s Bay, Wednesday.

Megan Fugleberg and Ashlynn Westerby each had three-hit games with two runs scored to lead the Monarchs from the top of the lineup.

Brooklyn Harris turned in an effective performance in the circle as she limited the Eagles to one run on eight hits and a pair of walks to go with five strikeouts in six innings in the 2A Greater St. Helens League matchup.

“It was a good bounce back game after a tough loss (Tuesday),” Mark Morris coach Chris Mejia said.

The Monarchs were aggressive on the base paths in the win over Hudson’s Bay. Four players stole multiple bags led by Emma Aguirre with three total steals. Mark Morris scored four runs in the first inning to build an early lead against Hudson’s Bay which proved to be enough for Harris with the stuff she had at her disposal.

Still, the Mark Morris offense continued to be aggressive at the plate against the Eagles’ Sophia Soto, who went the distance in the loss. Soto was tagged for 13 runs, all earned, on 16 hits and three walks over six innings.

Mark Morris scored seven runs in the sixth inning, with eight hits in the frame including a two-run double by Fugleberg.

Mark Morris (9-4, 7-4 league) was slated to host Kelso on Thursday before returning to the diamond at 7th Avenue Park on Friday to host R.A. Long at 4 p.m. That rivalry contest will double as a key league battle with the two teams currently tied for third place in the 2A GSHL standings.

Woodland wages 3-inning siege on Fort

VANCOUVER — Gabi Silveria delivered three hits including a home run to lead Woodland to a 15-0 rout of Fort Vancouver in three innings of 2A GSHL play on Wednesday.

Silveria went 3-for-3 with a double, homer, three runs and three RBIs and Emily Hughes also slugged a two-run bomb and scored twice for the Beavers who banged out 14 hits. Gracelynn Huffman, Avery Andrews and Addi Christensen each had two hits as well as Woodland scored five runs in each of the three innings against Fort Vancouver’s Alexa Meza.

Huffman held Fort Vancouver hitless and scoreless over three innings. She walked three and struck out five to pick up the win.

Woodland (7-7, 6-4 league) is slated to host Hockinson on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Lassies falls at Battle Ground

BATTLE GROUND — Kelso was unable to win consecutive non-league contests as it was overmatched in a 12-1 defeat at 4A Battle Ground, Wednesday.

After dispatching 2A R.A. Long in a cross-river shutout win a day prior, the Lassies had a tough time generating offense against the Tigers’ Rylee Rehbein, one of the top arms in the state and a Montana University commit.

Rehbein limited Kelso to one run on two hits. The senior right-hander struck out six and did not walk a hitter in her four innings in the circle. Kelso’s lone run came in the second inning when Paityn Mackin took Rehbein deep for a solo homer which cut Battle Ground’s lead to 4-1.

“She threw hard and moved the ball around. We just tried to focus on her fastball and had a hard time catching up to it,” Kelso coach Dean Sorensen said. “She mixed in a changeup now and then and kind of fooled us a little bit.”

Battle Ground plated four runs in the first inning against Mackin on an RBI single by Candice Adams and a three-run homer from Katelyn Swanson.

After the Lassies scored its run in the second, Battle Ground came back with three runs in the third inning and five in the fourth on a grand slam from Adams off Kelso reliever Kylie Killett who took over from Mackin when the latter had to leave the game after being struck by a line drive in her lower leg.

Adams’ homer gave Battle Ground a commanding 11-1 lead. Adams led the Tigers at the plate with a 2-for-3 day with the grand slam and five RBIs. Swanson went 1-for-1 with a homer, two walks, three RBIs and three runs scored and Rehbein batted 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored.

Kelso’s only other hit came from Kaci McNew who was one of the team’s defensive leaders in the game from her center field position. McNew saw plenty of action with the offensive firepower of the Tigers.

“Kaci tracked a lot of fly balls down in center field and saved us some runs,” noted Sorensen. “They are a pretty good hitting team and she was all over the place.”

Meanwhile, Tru Bettineski earned her first start of the season at second base for Kelso and performed well in defeat.

Kelso (7-11 overall) was scheduled to play Mark Morris at 7th Avenue Park on Thursday afternoon. The Lassies will host Camas on Monday at Tam O’Shanter Park at 4 p.m.