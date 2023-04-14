VANCOUVER — After a second layoff of two weeks thanks to the confluence of spring break and yet another rainout, Mark Morris did not gather any rust this time around. Instead the team just needed a few innings to adjust to the pitching before exploding at the plate in a 14-2 non-league win over 3A Evergreen, Thursday.

The Monarchs’ bats caught fire quickly after the adjustment period with three long balls to propel a four-run third inning and seven-run fourth. Mark Morris built an 11-0 lead for Makenzie Henthorn to work with.

Hallie Watson, Emily Foytack and Natalie Mejia all went deep for the Monarchs.

It was a welcome turn of events after the Monarchs started the season with a similar two week delay that left their bats slow for a few games.

“The bats were hot today and did not miss,” Mark Morris coach Chris Mejia said. “We were a little out front in the first two innings, but we made the adjustment and went to work.”

Watson finished the day 2-for-4 with a homer, triple and six RBI to lead the Monarchs. Mejia batted 3-for-3 with a home run and two doubles while Ashlynn Westerby went 2-for-4 with three runs scored.

Henthorn allowed two runs on four hits while striking out 13 and not issuing a walk in the five-inning complete game.

Peyton Tubbs pitched from the circle for the Plainsmen. She pitched all five innings and was charged with 14 runs, three earned, on 12 hits and a walk in the loss.

Mark Morris (3-1,1-1 league) wass scheduled to play at rival R.A. Long on Friday with a first pitch slated for 4 p.m.

Terry leads R.A. Long to win

VANCOUVER — Jadyn Terry was strong on both sides of the diamond on Thursday to lead R.A. Long to an 8-3 win over Hudson’s Bay in the 2A Greater St. Helens League contest.

Terry took the ball once again for the Jills where she limited the Eagles to three runs on five hits over seven full innings.

At the plate, Terry batted 2-for-3 with two walks, three RBI and three runs scored. Her battery mate, Ava Rodman, also had a good day at the plate for the Jills, finishing 3-for-4 with a walk and three RBI.

Terry allowed two runs in the first inning as Hudson’s Bay went out to an early 2-1 lead. The Jills would answer with two runs of their own in the second inning to regain the lead for good. R.A. Long then played add on, piling on runs in each of the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings against Hudson’s Bay.

The victory was an important one for the Jills who turn their collective attention to rival Mark Morris. The Monarchs were set to play at the Lumberjill Yard on Friday at 4 p.m.

Fighting Ducks dominate Winlock

TOUTLE — Toutle Lake returned to the diamond on Thursday for the first time since falling to Napavine on the other side of spring break. It did so with much success, too, shutting out Winlock in a 23-0 rout over five innings.

The Fighting Ducks banged out 18 hits on offense. Naomi Chavez led the attack with a 2-for-4 day with a walk and six RBI to lead the Ducks. Jordyn Casi went 3-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored and Brooklyn Wassell batted 2-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored also for the Ducks.

Karlie Smith got the turn in the circle for Toutle Lake and she allowed one hit over three innings and struck out six.

“It was nice to get going again after the break. (We’re) still dealing with a couple of injuries, but we’re making progress,” Toutle Lake coach Jeff Lake said.

Madison Rohman notched the lone hit for Winlock and finished 1-for-1. She also pitched four innings for the Cardinals.

Winlock (1-2, 0-2) is set to head to Adna on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m.

Toutle Lake (5-2, 4-1 league) was slated to return to the diamond on Friday at Kalama for a league contest at 3 p.m.

Comets power past Wishkah Valley

NASELLE — A strong offensive performance carried Naselle to a dominant 16-1 win over Wishkah Valley in three innings on Thursday.

Chloe Bergeson led the Comets offensively. She went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI and two runs scored.

Brooklynn Leggett batted 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored for Naselle, which dropped 10 runs in the second inning to eventually cut the game short via mercy rule.

Senior Lauren Katyryniuk was strong in the circle for the Comets in her three innings of work. She allowed one unearned run on three hits and two walks while striking out six.

Naselle (4-4) was slated to host Ocosta on Friday at 4 p.m.

Offensive struggles send Tigers to defeat

CLATSKANIE — A poor day in the field and at the plate led Clatskanie to a 6-2 loss versus Willamina in the 2A Northwest League game.

Kylie Thomas once again drew the start for the Tigers in the circle. Willamina got after her in the opening frame as it pushed two runs across for an early 2-0 lead.

Thomas would settle in, scattering five hits across her seven innings. She walked five and struck out 14 while allowing six runs, three earned. The Tigers’ defense didn’t help Thomas much by committing five errors behind her.

Clatskanie’s offense managed just two hits against Willamina pitcher Laney DeLoe.

Joey Sizemore and Nikiquoia Ausmus were able to find some grass against DeLoe. Sizemore’s hit was timely. She delivered a two-RBI triple in the sixth inning to put the Tigers on the scoreboard and cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 5-2.

DeLoe was otherwise outstanding for Willamina. She allowed two runs on two hits and three walks plus a hit batter. She struck out 11 over her seven innings to pick up the victory.

DeLoe also finished the day 2-for-4 at the plate with a pair of doubles off Thomas. She drove in a run and scored twice. Sadie Risseeuw also had two hits for the Bulldogs. She went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Clatskanie (4-5, 1-1 league) was scheduled to continue league play at home on Friday against Nestucca, at 4:30 p.m.