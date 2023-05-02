VANCOUVER — Kelso’s late rally fell one run shy in a 6-5 loss to the 3A Greater St. Helens League leading Prairie Falcons, Monday.

Kelso scored four runs in the sixth inning to close to within one run of the Prairie lead, but with the go-ahead run on first base, Royal Grafton struck out against Prairie starter Rylee Wall. With one more chance to tie the game in the seventh inning, Wall got a double play lineout off the bat of Paityn Mackin to end the game. The loss was Kelso’s third in a row and kept the team in fourth place in the 3A GSHL.

Kelso starter Kaydence Mackin did her best to hold down a strong Falcons’ offense. Kaydence Mackin allowed four earned runs on three hits and four walks in her four innings of work in the circle. The Falcons were able to plate a fifth run thanks to two Kelso errors.

Paityn Mackin pitched two inning of relief for the Lassies and held Prairie to one run over the fifth and sixth frames on one hit and a pair of walks to go with two strikeouts.

Wall was solid in the circle for the Falcons. Wall allowed three earned runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out five in seven innings.

Kelso (6-10, 3-5 league) was set to host R.A. Long in a non-league battle at Tam O’Shanter Park on Tuesday.

Vogan leads Rockets in loss to King’s Way

CASTLE ROCK — Aaliyah Vogan batted 4-for-4 in Castle Rock’s 27-4 loss to King’s Way Christian in the 1A Trico League matchup, Monday. Vogan doubled and drove in two runs to lead the Rockets’ offense. Sam Jones went 2-for-2 with a triple and two runs scored and Phaedra Mathis also had a triple for the Rockets. Castle Rock also received a two-hit game from Chelsea Jones who was 2-for-4.

Castle Rock (0-13, 0-9 league) remains in search of its first win of the season. The Rockets have a full slate of games this week starting with a doubleheader at home versus La Center on Tuesday.