In her first varsity start, Kylie Killett was dominant to lead Kelso to a 4-0 non-league win over R.A. Long, Tuesday at Tam O’Shanter Park.

The game was a makeup affair after the first attempt to play the game under the lights on a Friday night was rained out earlier this season.

Killett limited a quality Lumberjills lineup to three hits over seven innings. The freshman did not walk a single batter and struck out eight to earn her first win at the varsity level.

“She was (outstanding). We were really impressed with her today,” Kelso coach Dean Sorensen said. “What (was) good about her pitching is she hit all her spots. She was able to command the ball in and out as well as at the top of the zone. She had it all working tonight.”

Kelso scored a pair of runs in each of the third and fourth innings to provide all of the scoring it would need behind the effort of Killett in the circle.

Senior Lexi Grumbois delivered a two-run homer in the third frame. An inning later, it was Brooke Hefley going deep against R.A. Long starter Jadyn Terry to give the Hilanders a 3-0 lead. A couple batters later, Carmen Petrisor drove in Paityn Mackin with an RBI single.

Grumbois went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Maddie Wood was 1-for-1 with a double and a walk to lead the Lassies at the plate.

The Jills once again had Terry in the circle. She pitched a complete game for R.A. Long, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out 14 Lassies. Terry’s rise ball mixed well with her heater and proved difficult for Kelso hitters to lay off of.

“She pitched well. She had her rise ball working which we couldn’t lay off of,” admitted Sorensen. “We were pretty well disciplined after the (first inning), I thought.”

Kelso (7-10 overall) was slated to head to 4A Battle Ground on Wednesday for another non-league contest, before heading over to 7th Avenue Park for a date with Mark Morris at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

R.A. Long will play rival Mark Morris for the second time this season on Friday. This time around the game is at 7th Ave. Park, at 4 p.m.

Tarabochia, Naselle topple Wishkah Valley

WISHKAH — Brynn Tarabochia slugged three triples and drove in five runs to lead Naselle to a 21-2 rout of Wishkah Valley in the Coastal 1B contest.

Tarabochia went 3-for-3 with a pair of walks and scored three times to lead the Comets’ offense. Haley Eastham went 1-for-2 with a triple, walk, four RBIs and three runs scored.

Naselle scored seven runs in each of the first, second and fourth innings while logging just eight hits in the four-inning game.

Lauren Katyryniuk pitched well for the Comets as she allowed just two runs on three hits and no walks. The senior hurler struck out nine over 3 2/3 innings.

Naselle (6-7, 4-2 league) is slated to return to the diamond on May 10 at Taholah at 4 p.m.

Tigers rout Portland Christian

CLATSKANIE — Clatskanie picked up a pair of wins against Portland Christian by routing a doubleheader by scores of 17-2 and 27-11 in the 2A Northwest League matchup.

Joey Sizemore belted a triple and a home run to drive in three runs and lead Clatskanie to the dominant win in Game 1 of the doubleheader and extend its winning streak to six games. Karielle Carlson, Kennedy Johnson and Kyrielle White also had two-hit games for the Tigers and an RBI while Paige Taylor was 1-for-2 with a three-run homer.

Johnson pitched in the opener for the Tigers. She allowed two runs on two hits and one walk and struck out five batters. Johnson then returned to the circle for the night cap for 2 2/3 innings in which she lost her command and issued nine walks. The free passes coupled with four Clatskanie errors combined to yield eight unearned runs against Johnson’s ledger.

Senior Kylie Thomas pitched the final 3 1/3 innings in relief and didn’t allow a run or a hit, struck out nine and walked two.

The Tigers put five runs across in the first and second innings to build a 10-4 lead against the Royals. Sizemore followed up her Game 1 performance by going 5-for-5 at the plate with three doubles and a triple and two RBIs. Sizemore also scored four times. Kayden Byrum was 3-for-4 with a double, triple, three RBIs and five runs scored while Mattee Champion slugged two triples and drove in four for the Tigers.

Clatskanie (13-6, 10-2 league) is slated to play at Nestucca on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Rockets lapped by La Center

CASTLE ROCK — The Rockets proved to be no match for La Center, Tuesday. The Wildcats swept a doubleheader by scores of 26-7 and 16-7 in the 1A Trico League matchup.

Castle Rock (0-15, 0-11 league) is slated to host Heritage on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Fishermen forked by Spartans

LONG BEACH — Ilwaco struggled to mount offense as it was swept by Forks in a doubleheader, Tuesday. The Fishermen lost by scores of 13-2 and 11-1 to fall to fifth in the Pacific 2B League standings.

Ilwaco (7-10, 5-7 league) is scheduled to return to the field on Monday when it hosts Warrenton at 4 p.m.